In our heart of hearts, we hope none of these children are able to read the sign their mother is holding. Don’t force ‘what’ on anyone, mom? A lovely, healthy, beautiful family? A whipped husband who stands by like a log allowing you to hold a sign whining about how miserable you are with the family you have?

We get it, anyone who supports abortion this much is ugly on the inside … but subjecting your own children to it?

Not sure there’s a word for how ugly that really is.

Just horrific.

Those poor babies.

Yeah, shame on him too.

This. ^

#Evergreen

***

