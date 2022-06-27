In our heart of hearts, we hope none of these children are able to read the sign their mother is holding. Don’t force ‘what’ on anyone, mom? A lovely, healthy, beautiful family? A whipped husband who stands by like a log allowing you to hold a sign whining about how miserable you are with the family you have?

We get it, anyone who supports abortion this much is ugly on the inside … but subjecting your own children to it?

Not sure there’s a word for how ugly that really is.

Nothing demonstrates unconditional love for your children more than using them as props at a pro-abortion rally, making them stand next to a sign that says you wish they were never even born. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hfE3OAQUeW — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 26, 2022

Just horrific.

Those poor babies.

Oh my gosh, those poor children. But it’s not just the woman. Presumably, that’s her husband and the kids’ dad. — Jennifer Greenberg (@JennMGreenberg) June 26, 2022

The husband is a weak low T loser. Who does everything the woman says. That's no man, that's no husband and that's for sure no father. — Metro (@it2Spooky4Me) June 27, 2022

Yeah, shame on him too.

One of the poorest excuses for a father and husband I've ever seen. https://t.co/Vurdhe9KGN — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) June 27, 2022

This. ^

I bet they'll complain that the kids never call them in 20 years. — Olga (@OlgaInCali) June 27, 2022

I think when those kids grow up and go to therapy, they should sue their mother for the treatment costs, and use this photo as Exhibit A. — GrammarJedi (@GrammarJedi01) June 26, 2022

This is one of the saddest things I have seen my 28 year pasted away almost 5 years ago I would do anything to tell her I love her or hug her tight as I could — Michele (@Michele06863224) June 26, 2022

Imagine when those kids see that photo and really grasp what it means. — Thomas Jipping (@TomJipping) June 26, 2022

I’m kinda speechless reading this one… omg — Brenlin01 (@Brenlin01) June 27, 2022

#Evergreen

***

