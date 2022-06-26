Ok, so you guys are going to have to watch this for yourselves and decide whether or not Nancy Pelosi actually shoves Mayra Flores’ little girl. We’ve watched it and watched it and ya’ know, it looks like she shoved her to us …

But hey, we should be fair and balanced or something, right?

Watch this and tell us what you think:

Nancy Pelosi, we saw what you did to Republican @MayraFlores2022 kid at her swearing in. pic.twitter.com/oKCHAh8CT2 — Desi (@Desi_3650) June 25, 2022

This ‘Desi’ person was good enough to even slow it down. Keep in mind that Nancy flaps those arms of hers around like she’s thinking of taking flight but even with that being said, it appears she looks down at the little girl briefly and then gives her a shove.

A little push.

And of course, she has that bizarre robotic smile on her face the entire time.

Man, that just looks bad, right?

What an evil wretched woman. — Ultra Maga Boss Man (@NumbrOneBossMan) June 26, 2022

Wow is that real?!?!?? — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) June 26, 2022

We keep asking ourselves that same question.

I can't imagine what goes on behind the camera if she'll do that in front of them. — Bruce Kittle (@BruceKittle2) June 26, 2022

Maybe she didn’t realize she was on camera at the time?

We dunno.

Wow. How rude of her to elbow that child away during one of the most important times in her life. I hope that didn't diminish her pride in seeing her mom sworn in. Just tacky. — Cheryl (@StoreyLine) June 26, 2022

Is anyone really surprised ????? — Floyd Orr (@FloydOrr4) June 26, 2022

Nope, not at all.

Again, we can neither confirm nor deny there was a shove … but yeah.

***

