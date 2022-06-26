Jennifer Rubin is really really really upset about Roe being overturned. Apparently, giving this issue back to the voters is somehow a super bad thing so she’s trying to ‘get creative’ and find ways for women to continue aborting OR punishing states that ‘force birth’.

Because you know, the defining characteristic of a woman’s success is whether or not she can abort her unborn child.

What a horrible woman.

See where she’s going with this?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So if you’re traveling to Texas you should be able to cancel a trip, just in case you want to get an abortion there and gosh golly gee, ya’ can’t.

Trending

We can’t make this level of stupid up.

Forced-birth states.

Jenn must think women’s vaginas just drag them around FORCING them to get pregnant.

*sigh*

She hasn’t always been this pathetic.

No, really.

Yeah, before the grift of giving up everything she stood for became super lucrative, Jenn was pro-life.

Responsibility?! GET OUTTA HERE.

*HIC*

***

