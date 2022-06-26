Jennifer Rubin is really really really upset about Roe being overturned. Apparently, giving this issue back to the voters is somehow a super bad thing so she’s trying to ‘get creative’ and find ways for women to continue aborting OR punishing states that ‘force birth’.

Because you know, the defining characteristic of a woman’s success is whether or not she can abort her unborn child.

What a horrible woman.

let's get creative: a woman from a state that bans abortion should get in-state tuition at schools in states that protect women's autonomy. Private schools should offer hardship scholarships. — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 26, 2022

See where she’s going with this?

expedia and other travel sites should offer full refunds to anyone who wants to drop travel to a forced birth state and rebook in a pro-woman state. — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 26, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So if you’re traveling to Texas you should be able to cancel a trip, just in case you want to get an abortion there and gosh golly gee, ya’ can’t.

We can’t make this level of stupid up.

large businesses can offer to relocate women employees out of forced birth states to pro-women states. — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 26, 2022

Forced-birth states.

Jenn must think women’s vaginas just drag them around FORCING them to get pregnant.

no WTA or LPGA events in forced birth states cc: @BillieJeanKing @Martina — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 26, 2022

*sigh*

She hasn’t always been this pathetic.

No, really.

Yeah, before the grift of giving up everything she stood for became super lucrative, Jenn was pro-life.

Let’s get creative: How ‘bout people take responsibility for their actions. — VMSwiderski (@VMSwiderski) June 26, 2022

Responsibility?! GET OUTTA HERE.

I'm sorry this is happening to you. — Indigo Variant Formula (@Absolut_Boston) June 26, 2022

*HIC*

***

Related:

AOC, who still can’t define a woman, claims she had to explain how a period works to Republicans in bizarre Roe rant and ROFL

Bad take … BAD! National Review dragged in a YUGE way over anti-Trump piece claiming Roe being overturned was just dumb luck

Kamala Harris’ tweet pandering to ‘women who are afraid’ with Roe overturned even pisses the LEFT off (plus HILARIOUS Photoshops)