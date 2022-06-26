Whoever took this photo of Kamala Harris and then encouraged her to use it while telling women who are ‘afraid’ now that Roe is overturned that she’s ‘with them’ should be fired. No, flying around on Air Force 2 watching TV … that is not with them.

That’s not with anyone.

But look at how concerned she is, with a hand under her chin like that.

What fight? The fight to abort babies?

Stop it.

Bingo.

Right?

Interestingly enough, her tweet pissed far more Lefties off than anyone on the Right.

Trending

YEAH! KAMALA! DON’T BE SUCH A TRANSPHOBE!

What? A tweet with a pic of her standing on a private jet being concerned doesn’t convince you she’s WITH YOU?

Crazy.

Ooops.

Tough crowd.

She was picked for her sex and color, ‘Ron’. What do you expect her to do?

HA HA HA HA

Oh, and speaking of the TV, people had some fun with that aspect of her tweet as well.

HA HA HA HA

Yeah, it does seem like they all magically know what a woman is now.

***

Tags: abortionBidenKamala Harrisprivate jetRoe