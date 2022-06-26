Whoever took this photo of Kamala Harris and then encouraged her to use it while telling women who are ‘afraid’ now that Roe is overturned that she’s ‘with them’ should be fired. No, flying around on Air Force 2 watching TV … that is not with them.

That’s not with anyone.

But look at how concerned she is, with a hand under her chin like that.

I know there are women out there who are afraid. To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to know the President and I are fighting for you and your rights. We are in this fight together. pic.twitter.com/1J54ZY2aYk — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 24, 2022

What fight? The fight to abort babies?

Stop it.

Women need maternity care not abortions. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) June 24, 2022

Bingo.

“Okay, so get a shot of me on AF2. I’m gonna stand there with my hand on my chin, watching a random CNN clip and looking concerned. Take a couple of pictures and I’m gonna pick which one I like best.” — Zeek Arkham, MAGA One Man Gang (@ZeekArkham) June 26, 2022

Right?

Interestingly enough, her tweet pissed far more Lefties off than anyone on the Right.

Doesn’t feel like it. — Retired Gamer (@WASD4Life) June 24, 2022

It's not just women who are affected! Trans men and Non-binary people too! Not to mention what this precedent of overturning decisions based on solid privacy guaranteed by the constitution will do to the LGBTQIA+ community. Learn who you're serving — 🏳️‍⚧️ Miss Jessica Star ✨ (@RealJesStar) June 24, 2022

YEAH! KAMALA! DON’T BE SUCH A TRANSPHOBE!

Respectfully – then DO SOMETHING! — Dr Vancbromycin 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Vancbromycin) June 24, 2022

Less tweets more action please — Raj (@rajwadehra) June 24, 2022

What? A tweet with a pic of her standing on a private jet being concerned doesn’t convince you she’s WITH YOU?

Crazy.

Name literally one thing you’re doing — Bene “The Gesserit” Rodriguez (@fromAkronOhio) June 24, 2022

What lmao No you're not, y'all said you were going to codify Roe v Wade and you let this happen instead — Liz 🦎 cr: The Space Between Worlds (@LiterateLizard) June 24, 2022

With all due respect…what is this then? https://t.co/cfG9QDy7rz — Dizzy N Dreamin (@Dizzyndreamin) June 24, 2022

Ooops.

Tough crowd.

Fight harder. Get it done. Women should not be second class citizens. Neither should the LGBTQ+, POC or Children. — vaccinated nerd (@cait_smash) June 24, 2022

Not enough. I want to know what you're doing. You've known this was coming. DO NOT tell us to vote harder. You're in office because we did. DO SOMETHING. — Ron Davis (@Rondeand) June 24, 2022

She was picked for her sex and color, ‘Ron’. What do you expect her to do?

thank you for watching the TV, Madame Vice President! I feel much better now — Athens Grease (@Athens_Grease) June 24, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Oh, and speaking of the TV, people had some fun with that aspect of her tweet as well.

pic.twitter.com/erFxUYYilI — Ultra Gang Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 26, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Yeah, it does seem like they all magically know what a woman is now.

***

