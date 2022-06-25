By now you all probably know Dr. Strangetweet as he has become a Twitchy favorite. He has a knack for writing really really really good threads, and that makes our jobs THAT much easier because we don’t have to write much since ya’ know, he already did.

Or something.

Case in point, this thread about pushing back on Lefties threatening violence because of Roe and concealed carry … this is spectacular. Like, so damn good. He summed up what so many of us think and how so many of us feel that it’s just *a chef’s kiss*.

Take a gander:

You don’t like the decisions yesterday and today? You’re really not going to like the next part. I mean, it’s your fault, but you’re not going to like it. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

It’s your fault, but you’re not going to like it.

Boom.

Keep going.

See, we were cool with the status quo. Yeah, we wanted abortion to go back to the states. Yeah, we wanted gun rights expanded. Yeah, we wanted our kids safe from LGBTQ indoctrination. But it wasn’t enough to fight about. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

We were pretty cool with the status quo.

He’s right.

But that wasn’t good enough for the Left.

We thought you were like us, that we could argue and make small gains and lose some ground but everything staying fairly level and levelheaded. But boy, were we wrong. Because while we were copacetic and just going along to get along, you were pushing. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

Not just pushing.

SHOVING.

You pushed abortion. From “legal, safe, and rare in these specific instances”, you pushed now to the point of post birth abortion on demand for any reason. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

And if you don’t celebrate abortion you’re a bad person.

Yup.

You pushed gun control. From “background checks and gun free zones” to now “red flag laws” which deny due process. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

20k gun laws on the books already weren’t enough. Nope.

You pushed “the rights of gay marriage” to now the “right of LGBTQ teachers telling kindergarteners about their sex life.” — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

And if you don’t want teachers talking about their sexuality with your kindergartner you must be ANTI-GAY and a BIGOT.

And during all of this, you pushed disagreeing politically to calling us Nazis and justifying violence against us, justifying harming our families and our jobs. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

They called us Nazis, white nationalists, traitors, domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, racists, sexists …

So now, we push back. We pushed back with Trump.

We pushed back with state legislators.

We pushed back with school boards. And we haven’t even begun to push back, kiddo. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

And we haven’t even begun to push back, kiddo.

HA HA HA HA HA

Love that.

We’re going to push abortion back to the “rare” side in many states. We may give you a timeframe like 12 to 15 weeks, about what your beloved “other industrialized nations” give. We may not. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

We may not.

We’re going to push back on gun control. We’re not going to accept your offer of “you can keep some guns until we decide to get rid of them.” We’re going to elect legislators to make ownership easier. We’re claiming our rights back. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

We’re claiming our rights back.

Better buckle up.

We’re going to push back on the LGBTQ agenda. We’re going to make your lives miserable when you try to get our kids to question their gender. We’re going to remove the power you think you have and put it in the hands of the parents. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

All’s fair in love and war.

You had a chance to call a truce.

You had a chance to be in control and be happy.

You had a chance to just leave us alone. You didn’t. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

You pushed and prodded and provoked. And you’re threatening to commit violence now? Good luck with that. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

There’s a saying about the danger of making people who want to be left alone get involved. You’ve made us get involved. So all of it, from here on out, is squarely on you. Enjoy the whirlwind you have so deservedly reaped. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 25, 2022

All we wanted was to be left alone.

And that wasn’t good enough for the Left … so here we go.

***

