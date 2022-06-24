As Twitchy readers know, Biden’s ‘speech’ after SCOTUS overturned Roe was a hot mess of stupid, confused, and embarrassing. And boy howdy, he pushed so many lies and false talking points (so, lies?) that we lost track.

Thank goodness Katie Pavlich was front and center.

Closer to China and North Korea than France.

Yikes.

Trending

Biden needs something or some way to capitalize on this for the midterms.

Duh.

Of course he did, he wants to be able to say he told them not to when the country is on fire tonight.

Today has been FILLED with propaganda.

More so than usual.

We didn’t think that was possible.

***

Related:

Feels INSURRECTION-Y: Maxine Waters goes on insane rant screeching ‘TO HELL WITH THE SUPREME COURT’ (watch)

Womp-WOMP: Rosie O’Donnell VERY disappointed in her hero Liz Cheney who was QUICK to cheer SCOTUS Roe ruling

Welp, it’s official … Jennifer Rubin’s reaction to SCOTUS overturning Roe is the most ‘BATS**T’ we’ve seen YET (and that’s sayin’ somethin’)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenKatie PavlichRoeSCOTUS