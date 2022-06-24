As Twitchy readers know, Biden’s ‘speech’ after SCOTUS overturned Roe was a hot mess of stupid, confused, and embarrassing. And boy howdy, he pushed so many lies and false talking points (so, lies?) that we lost track.

Thank goodness Katie Pavlich was front and center.

Major fact check needed here. Biden says overturning of Roe puts America an outlier in the modern world. Most European countries ban or have heavy limits on abortion. Under Roe, the U.S. was closer to China and North Korea than France. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 24, 2022

Closer to China and North Korea than France.

Yikes.

Let’s not let the facts obscure the narrative. — Dr. David Hannum (@WxWarFighter) June 24, 2022

Constitution does not grant or issue rights.The Constitution ensures those natural given rights are not restricted or impeded by government. @potus @SpeakerPelosi should understand that prior to taking oath to uphold the Constitution. #HonorTheOath — CM (@tghdecor) June 24, 2022

Fact-checkers have been on vacation from covering the president since January 20th of last year. — Bus (@PeruvianSkies4) June 24, 2022

He also asked congress to codify R v W after this decision clearly opines that nowhere in the constitution does it give the federal government the authority to legalize abortion. It's why the decision leaves it up to the states. — Bob Daniels (@BobDaniels19) June 24, 2022

Biden needs something or some way to capitalize on this for the midterms.

Duh.

Oh how nice. After dozens of pro-life pregnancy centers have been attacked and firebombed in recent weeks, Biden finally calls for non-violent protest and "no intimidation" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 24, 2022

Of course he did, he wants to be able to say he told them not to when the country is on fire tonight.

Pretty much everything he said just now is the opposite not unlike all propaganda — Julia Dixon (@1984JuliaDixon) June 24, 2022

Today has been FILLED with propaganda.

More so than usual.

We didn’t think that was possible.

***

Related:

Feels INSURRECTION-Y: Maxine Waters goes on insane rant screeching ‘TO HELL WITH THE SUPREME COURT’ (watch)

Womp-WOMP: Rosie O’Donnell VERY disappointed in her hero Liz Cheney who was QUICK to cheer SCOTUS Roe ruling

Welp, it’s official … Jennifer Rubin’s reaction to SCOTUS overturning Roe is the most ‘BATS**T’ we’ve seen YET (and that’s sayin’ somethin’)