President Biden spoke today in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade and sends the abortion issue back to the states.

If you’re short on time, here’s a summary:

In other words, Biden’s remarks, with an exception or two, were exactly what was expected.

Biden started out lying right off the bat:

And if the public overwhelmingly believes abortion should be legal as Democrats often say, then they should have nothing to worry about, right? And yet, here we are.

It’s always a facepalm moment when a Democrat invokes God in defense of abortion.

Here are a couple clips from Biden’s angry address:

However, what wasn’t in Biden’s speech might displease the Left:

Also, at least Biden did call for any protests to be peaceful:

Where was that the whole time leading up to the decision when there were protests at conservative justices’ homes and the plan to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh?

Better late than never, perhaps.

This administration sure can spring into action fast when one of their “priorities” is in peril.

Biden closed by saying “this is not over” (unlike the Democrats’ control of Congress soon):

Here’s Biden’s entire speech:

***

