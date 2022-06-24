President Biden spoke today in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade and sends the abortion issue back to the states.

Horrible, divisive speech from Joe Biden. He comes across angry, incoherent, and misinformed. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 24, 2022

In other words, Biden’s remarks, with an exception or two, were exactly what was expected.

Biden started out lying right off the bat:

Joe Biden is lying to the American people in the first 20 seconds of his speech. The right to get an abortion was not taken away — it was given back to the people to determine for themselves via elected representatives. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 24, 2022

And if the public overwhelmingly believes abortion should be legal as Democrats often say, then they should have nothing to worry about, right? And yet, here we are.

Dropping "for God's sake" in a speech about the virtues of abortion and same-sex marriage is pure Joe Biden. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 24, 2022

It’s always a facepalm moment when a Democrat invokes God in defense of abortion.

Here are a couple clips from Biden’s angry address:

Joe Biden calls the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade "a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error." pic.twitter.com/WE7v3rJmKU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2022

"It's cruel." Joe Biden laments SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v Wade. pic.twitter.com/gZJ9v9LToU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2022

However, what wasn’t in Biden’s speech might displease the Left:

Biden's speech was as interesting for what wasn't in it as for what was. He didn't call SCOTUS illegitimate, he didn't push for packing the court, he didn't demand abolishing the filibuster, none of the lefty wish list stuff. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 24, 2022

Also, at least Biden did call for any protests to be peaceful:

Biden finally calls for "no intimidation" or "violence" from protestors in the wake of SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v Wade. pic.twitter.com/bNAtCmpTid — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2022

Where was that the whole time leading up to the decision when there were protests at conservative justices’ homes and the plan to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh?

Better late than never, perhaps.

President Biden announces he's directed HHS to ensure abortion drugs are readily available to Americans, the kind of action that might have been nice to make sure baby formula was available, but it's clear again today with this speech that he obviously doesn't care about babies. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 24, 2022

This administration sure can spring into action fast when one of their “priorities” is in peril.

Biden closed by saying “this is not over” (unlike the Democrats’ control of Congress soon):

US President Joe Biden concludes his speech saying: "I know so many women are now going to face incredibly difficult situations. I hear you. I support you. I stand with you". "This is not over" was his final remark. Latest updates👉 https://t.co/hNX9gR8v14 pic.twitter.com/VqwxsivDAA — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 24, 2022

Here’s Biden’s entire speech:

President Biden delivers remarks on the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/nUiI79bxrE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2022

