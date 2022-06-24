Earlier today the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling on Dobbs effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, and of course that caused the Left to immediately lash out. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even showed up at the SCOTUS building to tell her fellow lefties to take to the streets:

BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is “illegitimate” and calls for people to get “into the streets” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

Wow, for what the Left considers such a tragic day AOC sure seems to be enjoying herself:

She looks so happy huh. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 24, 2022

Absolutely giddy. 🙄 — Dodie (@DodieClouse) June 24, 2022

There are likely many DC Dems who are secretly pretty happy today.

She'll be able to campaign on this for the next 50 years…so, yeah she's happy. — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) June 24, 2022

The Dems are also getting dollar signs in their eyes over the endless fundraising opportunities from the lefty base.

Her campaign funding was likely hurting. Now they have an issue to campaign on. — Justine (@BruinJustine) June 24, 2022

It’s the crowd and the cameras. That’s what AOC lives for. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 24, 2022

And the fundraising mileage Dems know they’ll get out of this can’t be overstated, hence their not-so-secret joy.

Doesn't this classify as calling for insurrection? I'm so confused by politiques — Fib Bip Onacci (@BipFibOnacci) June 24, 2022

It’s ok when they do it — badger🐊 (@whatsappwu) June 24, 2022

Imagine if a Republican was screaming out this rhetoric. Also it seems a little insurrection-y:

Hello I would like to report an insurrection from a leader of a political party https://t.co/U900uB3Hps — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 24, 2022

Sounds like she is inciting violence… https://t.co/fa6v5AlMyq — MRCTV (@mrctv) June 24, 2022

