Earlier today the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling on Dobbs effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, and of course that caused the Left to immediately lash out. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even showed up at the SCOTUS building to tell her fellow lefties to take to the streets:

Wow, for what the Left considers such a tragic day AOC sure seems to be enjoying herself:

Trending

There are likely many DC Dems who are secretly pretty happy today.

The Dems are also getting dollar signs in their eyes over the endless fundraising opportunities from the lefty base.

And the fundraising mileage Dems know they’ll get out of this can’t be overstated, hence their not-so-secret joy.

Imagine if a Republican was screaming out this rhetoric. Also it seems a little insurrection-y:

