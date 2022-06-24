Julie Kelly brought up an interesting point right after SCOTUS overturned Roe, and that was how Never Trumpers were going to act like they in some way made it happen. That they would cheer and pat themselves on the backs … and she was right.

Forget they fought against the president who actually appointed the SCOTUS justices who eventually made this happen.

They were wrong.

Remember when they mocked us all for championing his Gorsuch pick? Yeah.

For example, David French is super excited about Roe being overturned, as he should be. But let’s be honest, if he and other Never Trumpers had their way, this would not be happening.

This is a great day for American justice. A grievous wrong has been corrected. This ruling was decades in the making, through long and patient legal, political, and cultural advocacy. But this fight is not over. Far from it. The struggle to build a culture of life continues. — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 24, 2022

Think he’ll acknowledge Trump got it done?

Yeah, we don’t think so either.

This day only happened because you didn't get your way. I'm glad that you are happy, and we should all join in celebrating, but some admission that you were wrong would be nice before immediately trying to present yourself as a leader in the struggle. https://t.co/Kl7YOc4Ao1 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 24, 2022

Bonchie said it way better than we could.

And it's all thanks to TRUMP. — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) June 24, 2022

Thank God for Trump! — SickOfTheKrap (@SickOfTheKrap) June 24, 2022

And if you had had your way in 2016, this ruling wouldn't have happened. 🤷‍♂️ — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) June 24, 2022

Exactly.

If you had gotten your way in November 2016, this day wouldn't have happened. You actively encouraged voters to roll over for the election of a president whose justices would have saved Roe. Today is a day for you to hang your head in shame. — Calvin Freiburger (@CalFreiburger) June 24, 2022

And speaking of Julie Kelly:

“Decades” in the making—only you would attempt to take credit for something that never would’ve happened without President Trump. And you’re so graceless you can’t bring yourself to credit him. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 24, 2022

So thankful your anti-Trumpist obsession and damaged ego failed to keep the country from this moment. If you had gotten your way, this day would have never happened. You should repent for your continual slanders against those who had far more courage and wisdom. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 24, 2022

Boom.

***

