Julie Kelly brought up an interesting point right after SCOTUS overturned Roe, and that was how Never Trumpers were going to act like they in some way made it happen. That they would cheer and pat themselves on the backs … and she was right.

Forget they fought against the president who actually appointed the SCOTUS justices who eventually made this happen.

They were wrong.

Remember when they mocked us all for championing his Gorsuch pick? Yeah.

For example, David French is super excited about Roe being overturned, as he should be. But let’s be honest, if he and other Never Trumpers had their way, this would not be happening.

Think he’ll acknowledge Trump got it done?

Yeah, we don’t think so either.

Bonchie said it way better than we could.

Exactly.

And speaking of Julie Kelly:

Boom.

***

