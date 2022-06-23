We knew Merrick Garland sucked but WOW … really dodged a bullet with this one, eh?

Would someone do us a solid and get Garland about a BAZILLION tissues? He seems upset.

Not that it matters what he or the DOJ thinks:

Remember when he targeted parents at school board meetings and wanted them treated as domestic terrorists?

Gosh, we do.

Ya’ know, for being ‘in charge,’ the Left sure does keep on losing.

Poor things.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thankfully.

Nothing surprises us from these tallywackers anymore.

Nope.

KISS MY GRITS!

We love Flo.

The REAL flo, not that annoying harpy in the Progressive Commercials.

Fair.

That’s a disturbing thought … but … maybe.

Gosh, we’re seeing all sorts of insurrection today. Guess it’s ok when Democrats do it?

Oh they’d be in the streets starting fires and looting Targets if Trump had questioned a SCOTUS ruling.

Sorry, not sorry.

Suck it up.

***

