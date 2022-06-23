We knew Merrick Garland sucked but WOW … really dodged a bullet with this one, eh?

Would someone do us a solid and get Garland about a BAZILLION tissues? He seems upset.

Not that it matters what he or the DOJ thinks:

BREAKING: DOJ releases statement that they "respectfully disagree" with Supreme Court's ruling on New York gun law: "The Department of Justice remains committed to saving innocent lives by enforcing and defending federal firearms laws." https://t.co/DZ7dBEjJ36 pic.twitter.com/OdFm2rdOhz — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 23, 2022

Remember when he targeted parents at school board meetings and wanted them treated as domestic terrorists?

Gosh, we do.

Ya’ know, for being ‘in charge,’ the Left sure does keep on losing.

Poor things.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Merrick Garland apparently dissents from today's decision. Thankfully he does so from DOJ, and not the Supreme Court. https://t.co/qkLuh4v2Jh — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 23, 2022

Thankfully.

But seriously, is DOJ advocating nullification or just trying to scaremonger by implying that federal gun laws are impacted by today's decision? This is an odd statement from an increasingly political agency—which should be anything but. — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 23, 2022

Nothing surprises us from these tallywackers anymore.

No one cares. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) June 23, 2022

Nope.

KISS MY GRITS!

We love Flo.

The REAL flo, not that annoying harpy in the Progressive Commercials.

Wake me up when they arrest Hunter Biden for his illegal gun purchase. — Saving America (@SavingAmerica4U) June 23, 2022

Fair.

So the Biden DOJ says we’ll ignore constitutional ruling of SCOTUS? Sounds kinda like insurrection ?#BidenDestroysAmerica — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) June 23, 2022

Well thankfully we have a federal framework that says their disagreement means jack-all, so… — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) June 23, 2022

Well, this explains why Garland isn't doing anything to protect kavanaugh. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) June 23, 2022

That’s a disturbing thought … but … maybe.

Thank you Mitch McConnell for blocking Merrick Garland from being on the SCOTUS!! — Señia (@SeniaVJ) June 23, 2022

Ah, the DOJ are insurrectionists I guess 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Fuzzee Pundit (@FuzzeePundit) June 23, 2022

Gosh, we’re seeing all sorts of insurrection today. Guess it’s ok when Democrats do it?

Executive branch questioning the coequal judicial branch is problematic. You’d have lit the internet on fire if Trump had questioned a SCOTUS ruling. — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) June 23, 2022

Oh they’d be in the streets starting fires and looting Targets if Trump had questioned a SCOTUS ruling.

The Supreme Court to the DOJ: pic.twitter.com/UQTljcXKj7 — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) June 23, 2022

The PRIMARY “federal firearms law” is #2A.

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 23, 2022

Sorry, not sorry.

Suck it up.

***

Related:

You MAD bro? Biden hilariously MOCKED (and mocked more) for his statement on how ‘unhappy’ he is with SCOTUS gun ruling

LOL! Not enough POPCORN –> Check out this thread of some of the WORST blue-check meltdowns on Twitter over SCOTUS gun ruling

INSURRECTION-Y: Keith Olbermann claiming it’s ‘necessary’ to DISSOLVE SCOTUS while melting down over gun ruling BACKFIRES (pun intended)