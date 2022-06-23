Let’s not pretend Biden knows what day it is, let alone how the SCOTUS ruled on guns today.

But we’ll play along and pretend Sleep Joe actually ‘wrote’ this.

Take a gander:

Joe Biden NOT happy with Supreme Court ruling on guns "This ruling contradicts both common sense and the Constitution…" pic.twitter.com/8TdCz3xMzl — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 23, 2022

Awww, Creepy Uncle Joe is unhappy.

*waaaaaah*

This ruling doesn’t contradict the Constitution.

And c’mon, Biden (or whoever wrote this) wouldn’t know common sense if it fell out of the sky, landed on his (their) face and started to wiggle.

Nobody is all that impressed, Obama … Rice … Klain … ahem.

Biden probably couldn't even finish reading that. Too many big words. His team is very unhappy for sure. — Mike Out Yonder 🌴 🏴‍☠️ (@MikeOutYonder) June 23, 2022

And if the socialists are unhappy it’s a good thing.

Hey, if you don’t want us calling you a socialist STOP ACTING LIKE ONE.

As if Joe Biden even knows what’s in the Constitution — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 23, 2022

No one is listening to that window licker. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) June 23, 2022

“Professor” says what? 😂 — MAGA Gang Gap 🇺🇸⚾️🇺🇸 (@cathypro2) June 23, 2022

I would love for a @POTUS to tell me which mass shooter had a conceal carry permit, or how many conceal carry Americans have stopped crimes. https://t.co/xXi1hxdB5J — Jo47 (@HeatherJo47) June 23, 2022

FJB. — "The" Real Death Valley Hobo 🇺🇸 🐅 (@DeathValleyHobo) June 23, 2022

Short.

Sweet.

Accurate.

Says the man protected by stacks and stacks of weapons — JimmyJames7 (@JimmyJames720) June 23, 2022

Yuuuup.

Woo boy. pic.twitter.com/BW2OTGg41g — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) June 23, 2022

Oopsie.

For a guy that can’t dismount a bicycle without hitting cement, he sure has a lot to say. — Leon (@LeonGoudikian) June 23, 2022

We're not happy with Joe Biden, so — Diamond_Grl_iz_back (@LorieGrl55) June 23, 2022

So it’s all fair, eh?

***

