And we thought the Left was going to lose their minds if (when) SCOTUS strikes Roe down. Apparently, ‘shall not be infringed,’ in the Second Amendment still MEANS something to the highest court in the land and they struck down New York’s conceal carry law.
The way they’re carrying on you’d think Trump won re-election.
Then again, they’ve turned into nothing more than a rather large group of loud, whiny babies. If you thought Keith Olbermann calling to dissolve the SCOTUS was bad … you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Auron MacIntyre was good enough to put a thread of the worst takes together and WOOF.
Double WOOF.
First, our ‘pal’ Keith who we actually wrote about all on its own:
Worst blue check meltdowns over the SCOTUS gun ruling 🧵/1 pic.twitter.com/hz0GZr13fD
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Don’t worry.
There are plenty of blue-checks out there saying as stupid or maybe even stupider things.
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Ummm … abortion is nowhere in the Constitution.
Bearing arms? It is.
Just sayin’.
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Piers has never really understood the importance of the Second Amendment and has been whining about it for years.
*yawn*
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
How dare people want to protect their private property?!
THE NERVE.
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Oh no, the guy who was a Democrat, then claimed he was a Trump supporter and then MAGICALLY switched back to a Democrat (without telling people he actually started out as one so they’d think he’s an actual Trump supporter who saw the light) is sick of this bulls**t.
There’s the door, chief.
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Nope.
But that bowtie is pretty absurd.
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Batter people?
Stay classy, Tom.
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
HOW DARE PEOPLE BE ABLE TO ARM AND DEFEND THEMSELVES is a crap take, Kathy. And we though Andy C. was a disaster.
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
WOW, this is dumb. Like dumb people would walk by Stephanie’s tweet, stop, stare and say, ‘Damn, that’s dumb.’
/10 pic.twitter.com/r2wgMkh9Dc
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Oh, wow.
/11 pic.twitter.com/NS35mLdPRH
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Ana Navarro is a disgrace, but we digress.
/12 pic.twitter.com/qFcpHxzOEt
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Adhering to the Constitution is CORRUPT.
K.
/13 pic.twitter.com/ZZ7GJdBfrY
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
And if anyone knows about scams it’s Jennifer Rubin.
/14 pic.twitter.com/QCr8lRkFMG
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
And the only elected officials were men.
Just sayin’.
/15 pic.twitter.com/TT7zdUTuHY
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Huh?
Yeah, that’s not true.
/16 pic.twitter.com/8ZqpbvpNbZ
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Says Rachel Maddow.
Oh wait, that’s Chris Hayes.
Our bad.
/17 pic.twitter.com/kU3JwwQL2n
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
*sigh*
/18 pic.twitter.com/BcjOu86hKb
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
Does David think it’s legal to murder people NOT on SCOTUS? Does he realize he’s accidentally making the case for WHY we need to carry conceal?
These people …
/19 pic.twitter.com/BNSPDxvHeb
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 23, 2022
The Constitution is a radical ideology.
Alrighty, Gavin.
SCOTUS doesn’t care about your feelers, blue-checks.
Sorry, not sorry.
***
Related:
INSURRECTION-Y: Keith Olbermann claiming it’s ‘necessary’ to DISSOLVE SCOTUS while melting down over gun ruling BACKFIRES (pun intended)
‘You were WARNED’: BRUTAL thread takes Biden voters/#NeverTrump APART for claiming ‘they didn’t think he’d be THIS bad’
ARBLE BARGLE RAR and REEE! Publix will not offer COVID-19 shots for children under 5 and frothy-mouthed scolds just can’t DEAL
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.