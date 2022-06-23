Keith Olbermann is just unhinged. Seriously.

Wondering if being passed up at MSNBC was the final straw that broke crazy’s back? Apparently, Keith thinks SCOTUS should be dissolved because they understand what the words, ‘shall not be infringed’ mean in the Second Amendment.

Sounds pretty insurrection-y, right?

It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the "court" has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You're a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?#IgnoreTheCourt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2022

Forced guns upon?

REALLY?

Ya’ know, we read it and nowhere does it say, ‘We are forcing guns UPON people.’ Someone wanna break out the puppets and crayons and explain this to Keith?

You should ignore traffic lights too. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 23, 2022

Heh.

And not in a funny way.

Poor, poor, irrelevant Keith. 🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/N9MMwEIMJm — Ultra Gang Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 23, 2022

Laughs in Rachel Maddow.

This really is good advice … but he’s like this train wreck with fluffy white hair and we can’t stop looking.

WTF are you talking about? There were already concealed carry permits in NY. This just ensures that people other than the elites can obtain them. — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) June 23, 2022

Isn’t this kind of “insurrectiony,” Keith? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) June 23, 2022

Would appear so.

Let’s just get rid of Roe v. Wade while we’re at it. — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) June 23, 2022

Right? If (when) SCOTUS shoots down Roe these people are going to lose their freakin’ minds.

Oh so you’re just an insane fascist then — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) June 23, 2022

This reads.

Looks like someone needs his juice box. — Bad Magnifico Takes (@MagnificoIX) June 23, 2022

And a freakin’ nap.

Insurrection is…good actually? — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) June 23, 2022

Not enough tissue in the world for Keith.

***

