Joe Biden has officially become the most unpopular president in recent history.

Pretty sure we heard Jimmy Carter ‘whoo’ and ‘hoo’ing’ a little earlier today. Heck, Obama himself once said, ‘Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.’

Once again, Twitchy favorite Dr. Strangetweet has put together a brutal yet epic thread aimed at those who voted for Biden who keep saying they didn’t think he’d be THIS bad.

Yeah, we’re seeing a lot of buyer’s remorse …

Take a gander:

“I voted Biden but I didn’t think he’d be this bad.” You were warned. “Well, I’d still vote Biden over Trump.” Oh. In that case, shut up. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

In that case, shut up.

Indeed.

Keep going.

Imagine telling your fellow citizens “yeah your life sucks now after years of it not sucking, but I don’t care.” — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

“Well Trump was a danger to democracy!” More of a danger than arresting political opponents like in Michigan? Because that’s pretty damaging to democracy. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

More of a danger than holding Americans without charges for 18 months?

“I don’t like Biden’s policies but…” There is no “but” to justify this. None. Because anything you say either Biden has down and you ignored or Biden is doing and you’re ignoring. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

I remember the pseudo-Right saying we are voting for Biden but we will hold him accountable”. So when does that start? Because all I see is him curb stomping Americans and you bitching about the conservatives that want conservatism pushed. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

Right?!

When do they start holding him accountable? Any day now.

Trump had a combative media on the Left and combative think-piecers on the Left and “Right”. What does Biden have? One reporter asking questions, everyone else ready to wipe his butt. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

Not a great visual … and yet, accurate.

All you “just get rid of Trump and we’ll fight Biden” fake conservatives are either cowards or liars. Which is it? — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

Why not both?

We have learned to embrace the power of and.

“Voting Biden over Trump was the only logical choice.” High gas prices aren’t logical. High food prices aren’t logical. Spending millions on a proxy war isn’t logical. It’s just that the alternative, a man you despised for succeeding where you failed, wasn’t “your” guy. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

All. Day. This.

You fought Trump more on a daily basis than you have Biden since he took office. You’re still fighting people who want the Right to be more than lap dogs. So who’s side are you really on? Don’t answer. We know. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

We do indeed know.

Face it. You were wrong about Trump.

You were wrong about Biden. If you were fooled, you’re not as smart as the people you look down on who told you about Biden. If you weren’t fooled, you’re evil liars. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

So which is it? Are you stupid or are you evil? Did you subject your fellow citizens to this because of your ego or because of your evil? — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

Again, embrace the power of AND.

Personally, I think you get off on the suffering. Cruelty is the point for you. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 22, 2022

Biden has been a disaster … but hey, no mean tweets.

***

