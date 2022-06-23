Publix will NOT offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5.

Thank goodness the chain thinks for itself, or at the least the people running it do.

From The Washington Times:

According to a report Wednesday in the Tampa Bay Times, Florida-based Publix will not vaccinate children under 5, who were recently approved for the shots by federal authorities, “at this time.”

Publix spokesperson Hannah Herring, according to the Times, said Tuesday that the grocery chain, which typically features in-store pharmacies, will not release a statement explaining its decision.

“The company’s website indicates that it is still accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5 and up,” the Times reported.

According to the paper, Publix does provide other vaccinations, including the flu shot, to children as young as 6 months.

Sounds like a good policy, right?

Welp, the COVID-KARENS are losing their marbles over it:

Always with that freakin’ flag. It’s become the new faced-mask avi, right?

More fairer now? Really, dude?

That’s totally the plot.

You’re onto them, Dee.

Subservient to Death Santis.

Imagine the brown power someone has to make this leap.

Heh.

In bed with DeSantis.

Right.

HOO BOY.

Holy Hell these people are not the brightest crayons in the box.

Like, at all.

Classy.

Great debaters, these folks.

Wha?

And the good people of Florida cheered!

***

