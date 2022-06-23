Publix will NOT offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5.

Thank goodness the chain thinks for itself, or at the least the people running it do.

JUST IN: Publix won't offer COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5 https://t.co/BRoszxniGw #Publix — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 23, 2022

From The Washington Times:

According to a report Wednesday in the Tampa Bay Times, Florida-based Publix will not vaccinate children under 5, who were recently approved for the shots by federal authorities, “at this time.” Publix spokesperson Hannah Herring, according to the Times, said Tuesday that the grocery chain, which typically features in-store pharmacies, will not release a statement explaining its decision. “The company’s website indicates that it is still accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5 and up,” the Times reported. According to the paper, Publix does provide other vaccinations, including the flu shot, to children as young as 6 months.

Sounds like a good policy, right?

Welp, the COVID-KARENS are losing their marbles over it:

none of my FL family, it's a big family shop at Publix anymore. — WilliB (@willib) June 23, 2022

Always with that freakin’ flag. It’s become the new faced-mask avi, right?

Is Publix still the exclusive supplier of covid shots in the area? Or is it more fairer now, and parents can choose alternative clinics. — Robert Piera Roehm🇪🇺#StandWithUA (@RobertPRoehm) June 23, 2022

More fairer now? Really, dude?

It keeps all the little kids out of their stores. — Dee (@Mystic0321) June 23, 2022

That’s totally the plot.

You’re onto them, Dee.

Of course they won’t. They are subservient to Death Santis. #FloriduhMan. #RemoveRon Continues to provide evidence that he, like other Republicans, only care about unborn children. They don’t cost him any campaign dollars. They are a convient group to advocate for. — Billi Jo (@MrsRockstar2) June 23, 2022

Subservient to Death Santis.

Imagine the brown power someone has to make this leap.

Heh.

They're in bed with Desantis and have been for a while. There was a exposed whole scandal about it that you scum in Rightwing media pretended wasn't real. — Bobby From The Bronx (@newkingofmedia) June 23, 2022

In bed with DeSantis.

Right.

HOO BOY.

I guess saving $ to fund another insurrection! — Chris Cullison (@ChrisCullison4) June 23, 2022

Holy Hell these people are not the brightest crayons in the box.

Like, at all.

Darwin do your thing… — Mary Ellen Gourley (@LfbbumME) June 23, 2022

Classy.

And yet another reason NOT to shop at Publix. I will not knowingly support the Repugnant dictators in training. — Andi King (@KayKing53314513) June 23, 2022

Stupid — Theworldisfallingapart (@AmyXi11) June 23, 2022

Great debaters, these folks.

Would you trust your child to the care of a trump grossery? — Eliot Ivanhoe, MD (@docivanhoe) June 23, 2022

Wha?

The list of reasons why I won’t move back to Florida continues to grow. — Cynthia G (@gregg_cynthia) June 23, 2022

And the good people of Florida cheered!

