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Delaney Hall Further Trolls Chef José Andrés With Menu of ‘Chef’s Signature Meals’

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 04, 2026
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As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Spanish-American Chef José Andrés, founder and "chief feeding officer" of World Central Kitchen, suggested that DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin give him a tour of the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, where there is reportedly an ongoing hunger strike. The facility has been under siege by rioters since Memorial Day. Andrés questioned a DHS post that claimed there was no hunger strike: "Can you invite me to see with my own eyes what the truth is?" DHS didn't send an invitation, but they did post the meal plan for the week and noted that the detainees were served chicken-fried steak on Tuesday night.

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On Thursday, DHS decided to troll Andrés by posting the day's "Chef's Signature Meals" in the style of a menu from one of Andrés' many upscale eateries.

Lunch sounds pretty good: fajita with tortilla, grilled onions and peppers, Spanish rice, refried beans, and white cake for dessert.

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And DHS reminds them that if they're not satisfied with their dining experience, they are welcome to leave and get some home cooking in their home countries.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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