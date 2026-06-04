Delaney Hall Further Trolls Chef José Andrés With Menu of ‘Chef’s Signature Meals’

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Spanish-American Chef José Andrés, founder and "chief feeding officer" of World Central Kitchen, suggested that DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin give him a tour of the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, where there is reportedly an ongoing hunger strike. The facility has been under siege by rioters since Memorial Day. Andrés questioned a DHS post that claimed there was no hunger strike: "Can you invite me to see with my own eyes what the truth is?" DHS didn't send an invitation, but they did post the meal plan for the week and noted that the detainees were served chicken-fried steak on Tuesday night.

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On Thursday, DHS decided to troll Andrés by posting the day's "Chef's Signature Meals" in the style of a menu from one of Andrés' many upscale eateries.

Presenting Chef’s Signature Meals — our breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu for Thursday, June 4 at Delaney Hall.



If detainees are not satisfied with their dining experience, they are welcome to leave: https://t.co/YGo3uuNvrE pic.twitter.com/bbf5AQCQad — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 4, 2026

Lunch sounds pretty good: fajita with tortilla, grilled onions and peppers, Spanish rice, refried beans, and white cake for dessert.

Unbelievable, most Americans don’t eat this well! — Hey Skol Sister (@Angelina738738) June 4, 2026

Why on earth are we feeding them this well? This is better than school and nursing home options for god sakes — C.Schrieves (@cschrieves) June 4, 2026

No Margarita cocktails? Senator Van Hollen will be very angry pic.twitter.com/BnYLfA9B5W — Meme Machine (@Mnt_Rainier) June 4, 2026

The entitlement is off the charts. They eat better than Americans do!! — Sunshine Diamond Eyes (@sundiamondshine) June 4, 2026

Wait… pancakes for breakfast, fajitas for lunch, and deli sandwiches for dinner? How much are guest passes? Asking for a friend who’s tired of paying $28 for airport food. ☕😂 — Rusty Williams McMurray (@1RustyMac) June 4, 2026

With this treatment, they definitely will never leave, free bed and breakfast, lunch, probably a workout 🏋️‍♀️, a doctor, and everything in between! — Zough Lina (@GodisKing2024) June 4, 2026

This is starting to look like a five-star review. — Christy (@CHRISTYUSA1776) June 4, 2026

This menu is pissing off the people paying for it - as it should 😡 — Happy Liberation Day! ⚔️🇺🇸⚔️ (@HeavenCanW8t) June 4, 2026

I would think MRE’s would suffice. Put my taxpayer funded chow hall money towards some veterans maybe? — Sunset Warlock (@lockery_m) June 4, 2026

I noticed there aren't any prices on the menu, it sounds like a pretty good deal for free. — Jerry (@mtjoymadman) June 4, 2026

And DHS reminds them that if they're not satisfied with their dining experience, they are welcome to leave and get some home cooking in their home countries.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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