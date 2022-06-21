You’d think a SCOTUS justice would know better …

JUST IN: The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Maine’s tuition assistance program must cover religious schools. In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote: "This Court continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state that the Framers fought to build." — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) June 21, 2022

Honestly, it’s beyond surprising to see an actual SCOTUS justice make the same stupid argument we see from Lefty trolls all of the time. As if she really thinks the separation of church and state is in the Constitution …

Weird, right?

Pradheep Shanker was good enough to school her, and anyone who agrees WITH her.

WRONG. The government saying religious beliefs BLOCKS people from participating in government UNDERMINES the separation of church and state. The STATE is barred from isolating religious beliefs. Sotomayor ignores that. https://t.co/Sr9705sXFk — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2022

That’s the key … the STATE is barred from isolating religious beliefs.

And of course she ignores that.

If you take Sotomayor's reasoning to the full extent, every religous based outfit can never participate in the public square fully. If you are atheist, you can. This was always an obvious violation of the 1st amendment. Sotomayor blew it. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2022

Again.

Remember when she claimed some astronomical number of children had died from COVID?

Good times.

The state cannot bar religious outfits from participating in public programs any more than they can block anyone else. Sotomayor would make a SPECIAL class of believers (religious) that are excluded. Religion was never supposed to be separated from the public square. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2022

What he said.

Government always has the choice to stop spending the money at all. But as long as they are spending, they can't exclude you ONLY because you believe in a faith system. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Shocking.

We know.

