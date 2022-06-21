Awww, this is adorbs, and by adorbs we mean stupid, desperate, and pretty damn pathetic.

AOC was on Instagram posting messages she has supposedly received from Republicans who are leaving their party. Love the one claiming it was Bernie Sanders who made them switch.

HA HA HA HA

George Floyd.

Unpacking privilege.

No way in HELL these were actual Republicans.

She shared a few more:

Corporate greed of Wall Street.

Diversity … because you know, Republicans aren’t diverse.

Trending

Universal Healthcare?

YUP, NO WAY these were real Republicans. These read like what Democrats think MIGHT convince people.

Fair point.

Have heard this one a LOT.

BUT GEORGE FLOYD!

***

Related:

Julie Kelly takes Stephen Colbert APART in thread explaining EXACTLY what his ‘activist’ staff should be charged with for breaking into the Capitol

HA HA HA *breathes* HA HA HA! DNC drastically slashing prices for photo with Kamala Harris and people have brutally hilarious thoughts

He’s not owned … he’s NOT! Loser Canadian troll #LordMapleLeaf tries pretending he LIKES his new nickname while ranting about it and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCDemocratsInstagramleavingpartyRafael Shimunovrepublicans