Awww, this is adorbs, and by adorbs we mean stupid, desperate, and pretty damn pathetic.

AOC was on Instagram posting messages she has supposedly received from Republicans who are leaving their party. Love the one claiming it was Bernie Sanders who made them switch.

HA HA HA HA

ICYMI last night @AOC posted some IG messages to her from former Republicans. pic.twitter.com/hKLiLAj9Wc — rafael shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) June 20, 2022

George Floyd.

Unpacking privilege.

No way in HELL these were actual Republicans.

She shared a few more:

Corporate greed of Wall Street.

Diversity … because you know, Republicans aren’t diverse.

Universal Healthcare?

YUP, NO WAY these were real Republicans. These read like what Democrats think MIGHT convince people.

seriously, how old are you?

petulant. — ɓℓσɠเɳƭɦεωɦεεℓ🌹ℓเƒε (@bloginthewheel) June 21, 2022

All fake. You will learn of some real examples of the opposite shift this November 😀 — KennyFingP (@fing_p) June 21, 2022

So much fakery I'm about to pass out. — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) June 21, 2022

Until politicians can stop doing this weird good vs evil schtick with political parties, no progress will ever be made. https://t.co/DpBqtLyj9X — B💣💣merman (@SpikeGoblin) June 21, 2022

Fair point.

If you're under 30 and not a liberal, you have no heart. If you're over 30 and not a conservative, you have no brain. – Churchill — Frank Freeman (@fwfreeman103) June 21, 2022

Have heard this one a LOT.

If your political views are shifted by someone like hasan piker then you need to re-evaluate your thoughts. Hasan just shouts and screams and can’t take any form of criticism also claims he’s a socialst but lives in a multi million dollar home driving supercars. I call hypocrisy. — RB | DRONE | MEDIA (@RDroneMedia) June 21, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣 keep dreaming, Sandy. — Chicago Conservative (@ChicagoConserv5) June 21, 2022

The amount of D’s switching to R’s vastly outnumbers Rs to Ds — D Kershic (@cryptokrane2018) June 21, 2022

Sorry, millions of Latino and black voters are running from Dem green deal. They can't afford it. — George (@George08221584) June 21, 2022

BUT GEORGE FLOYD!

***

Related:

Julie Kelly takes Stephen Colbert APART in thread explaining EXACTLY what his ‘activist’ staff should be charged with for breaking into the Capitol

HA HA HA *breathes* HA HA HA! DNC drastically slashing prices for photo with Kamala Harris and people have brutally hilarious thoughts

He’s not owned … he’s NOT! Loser Canadian troll #LordMapleLeaf tries pretending he LIKES his new nickname while ranting about it and LOL