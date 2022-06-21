As Twitchy readers (unfortunately) know, Canada’s Amir Attaran may well have become the most annoying troll on Twitter over the past few days, and considering he’s competing against toads like Eric Swalwell, that’s really saying something. He has been mocked, mocked again, and then mocked some more … this guy has been mocked so much he’s been given a new nickname on Twitter, Lord Maple Leaf.

It even trended.

But he wants us all to know that he’s not owned, he’s NOT and that far-right MAGA Twitter isn’t bugging him at all.

That’s why he keeps tweeting about it:

I am proud to announce that far right MAGA Twitter has dubbed me #LordMapleLeaf for showing how the USA is failing. Considering their short life expectancy, and busy schedule of January 6 hearings and Uvalde funerals ☹️, I’m honoured the 🇺🇸 made the time for 🇨🇦. Go 🍁! https://t.co/r40HwGuzLt — Amir Attaran (@profamirattaran) June 21, 2022

This all started because he went after a Black American stewardess on a United flight for not wearing a mask. We’re not saying he has some serious issues but you know, someone with serious issues would definitely act like this.

Claims he’s proud of his new nickname while ranting about it endlessly in a thread.

Woof, my dude.

In my first decree, your LORD 🍁 commands his 🇺🇸 neighbours to read up on the War of 1812, the Canadian women’s soccer team, and especially Peace, Order, and Good Government. Betcha wished you had those! You can keep Ted Cruz. — Amir Attaran (@profamirattaran) June 21, 2022

They can’t even get bacon right in Canada. *shrug*

Seriously though: the 🇺🇸 killed 1,000,000 of its own people by screwing up COVID. We 🇨🇦 did much better. Not great, but better. So when Yankee airlines fly to our national capital, it’s OUR country OUR RULES on masks, because we don’t want your failures, thanks so much. — Amir Attaran (@profamirattaran) June 21, 2022

Look at how joyous he is about dead Americans. Forget that we have nearly 10x the population of Canada but still …

It’s pretty creepy to take such pleasure in the deaths of your neighbors.

If you don’t like our rules in our country, please go do business in some other country where people want to die like, well, Americans. — Amir Attaran (@profamirattaran) June 21, 2022

See what we mean? ANGRY Canadian is angry.

Starting to wonder if this is some sort of performance art because nobody is this gross, right?

The million dead is a tragic, shameful fact the 🇺🇸 is going to have to overcome. You did it to yourselves. And for what? The FREEDUMB to chow chicken wings in the sports bar as a killer pandemic raged. For the sake of the COVID orphans left behind, I hope they were tasty. — Amir Attaran (@profamirattaran) June 21, 2022

Amir just doesn’t get it.

Hence, Canada.

Do you know Taylor Lorenz? I think you two would get along very well. Match made in heaven. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 21, 2022

How’s Governor DeSantis and his Disney bashing going Christina? Have you succeeded in your press secretary job to troll Mickey Mouse yet? — Amir Attaran (@profamirattaran) June 21, 2022

He’s just not good at this.

OR he’s really good at this and that’s just sad … we’re not sure.

Oh, honey… pic.twitter.com/Rr9YR11l35 — Ultra Gang Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 21, 2022

We’re not sure we’ve ever seen someone ratio’d like this …

Maybe AOC when she’s talked about being afraid of her garbage disposal? Hrm.

Impressive, and not in a good way.

