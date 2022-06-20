Eric Swalwell wants everyone to know the ‘fight for our future’ isn’t about Democrat vs. Republican.

No no no, it’s about democracy vs autocracy.

Guess he’s seeing the writing on the wall for Democrats in November …

Nice try, chump.

Sorry, champ. Yeah, we meant champ, totally.

No, Eric, it’s Republican vs Democrat and Republicans are taking the majority in November.

Better buckle up because the investigations are gonna be LIT.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA

As you can see, this did not go well for the #FangBanger.

This. ^

***

Related:

We’re not crying, YOU’RE crying! Father’s Day thread about the ‘gift’ his dad gave him an absolutely lovely must-read (grab some tissue first)

Blue-check Canadian doctor goes on BLOCKING spree after people mock his holier-than-thou virtue-signaling-on-steroids MASK pushing

‘Cool story BRO’: Adam Kinzinger shares letter threatening his family and some are questioning if HE actually wrote it (screenshots)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsEric Swalwellmidtermsrepublicans