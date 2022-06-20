Eric Swalwell wants everyone to know the ‘fight for our future’ isn’t about Democrat vs. Republican.

No no no, it’s about democracy vs autocracy.

Guess he’s seeing the writing on the wall for Democrats in November …

The fight for the future isn’t between liberal vs conservative. It’s between truth vs lies. It isn’t between Democrat vs Republican. It’s between democracy vs autocracy. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 20, 2022

Nice try, chump.

Sorry, champ. Yeah, we meant champ, totally.

No, Eric, it’s Republican vs Democrat and Republicans are taking the majority in November.

Better buckle up because the investigations are gonna be LIT.

Which is exactly why we need to vote every progressive, Constitution hating, want-to-be-fascist out of office.#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — EricD 🇺🇲 (@TheMotleyMind) June 20, 2022

"Our enemy is so evil we cannot be constrained by morality." We've heard it before, Dollar Store Robespierre. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 20, 2022

First, you are on the side of lies

Second we are a Republic — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) June 20, 2022

And you’re on the side of autocracy, Eric. — Frank Ferrari, Ultra MAGAman (@FrankFe49890281) June 20, 2022

Way to post your L’s, Honeypot. — Ultra Gang Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 20, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Says the guy whose party wants to pack the Supreme Court and have unelected government agencies in charge of everything. — Ol' Dirty Hamster (@oldirtyhamster) June 20, 2022

We know your party by its fruit. And even Jimmy Carter was less divisive and economically irresponsible than today’s Democrat party. — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) June 20, 2022

I'm guessing you remember these days pic.twitter.com/KkVCHtFRHB — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 20, 2022

As you can see, this did not go well for the #FangBanger.

So stop lying and let freedom ring. — Elite Leader CA05 🍊 (@c_an05) June 20, 2022

This. ^

***

