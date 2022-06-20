Adam Kinzinger claims he received a handwritten letter threatening the life of his family. He went so far as to share the letter on Twitter …

Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors? https://t.co/YimZJcFp4W pic.twitter.com/BBgZ6Teur3 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022

Yikes, this is some scary stuff.

You’d think someone so caught up in ranting about Christians would capitalize ‘Hell’, but what do we know? We’re certainly not experts … but plenty of people have their doubts on the legitimacy of the letter and some are even comparing Adam’s own handwriting to the letter.

It’s interesting:

Countdown to when it is determined that this was written in Adam's handwriting. — Ultra Gang Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 20, 2022

Hrmmmm.

Yeah, he does have a history of sharing things that aren’t real BUT we’re not saying this letter isn’t real.

Just that we understand why people would question him.

So if you look at this letter and a sample of handwriting from Adam Kinzinger… look at the distinctive G’s pic.twitter.com/qRoAAU3MBL — Waaow LöDûv 🔫 🏹🎣 (@BonaFideLoDuv) June 20, 2022

Again, not experts here, just sharing what people are seeing.

Also, not seeing many who believe him.

The timing of the letter is rather convenient as the hearings aren’t gaining the support or attention they likely hoped for (Hell, NBC cut to the PGA tour during the hearing on Friday) BUT again, we can neither confirm nor deny if the letter is real.

You know that there are forensic handwriting experts, right? And speaking of experts, you should seek professional help. — Ginger Lady the Terrible (@GingerLady6) June 20, 2022

But we can share tweets from the MANY MANY MANY people who aren’t buying it.

Yawn.

Track record for lefties claiming to be beaten, insulted, threatened, lynched, etc. is pretty dismal. 100% fake. I guess if you have nothing real to bolster your narrative, go out and fake it, right?

Zero credibility. — Firewall Bill 1776 (@FirewallB) June 20, 2022

If only there was a PS at the end of the letter: THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!

***

