Sheesh, it’s been a while since we last wrote about Bill Nye.

And yes, he’s still bad at this.

We get it, Bill wanted to pretend he’s super down with Juneteenth and totally supportive of the day HOWEVER, he might want to avoid sharing the history behind Juneteenth unless he actually knows it.

Ummm …

Lucky for him, plenty of people were more than happy to step up and ‘educate’ the not-science-guy …

Ooops.

And UNION states?!

There ya’ go.

Holding up the Constitution as if he understands it though, that was cute, right?

Yup.

That would at least be a bit more accurate.

But he’s a scientist and stuff!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But hey, Bill, great job holding up the Constitution like it has anything to do with Juneteenth.

HA HA HA HA HA

***

