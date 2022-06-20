Sheesh, it’s been a while since we last wrote about Bill Nye.

And yes, he’s still bad at this.

We get it, Bill wanted to pretend he’s super down with Juneteenth and totally supportive of the day HOWEVER, he might want to avoid sharing the history behind Juneteenth unless he actually knows it.

The United States we know today was built with the labor of enslaved Black Americans. The last were not freed (officially) until 19 June 1865. Let us celebrate— and never forget. pic.twitter.com/AtfgkoZ3FN — Bill Nye (@BillNye) June 19, 2022

Ummm …

Lucky for him, plenty of people were more than happy to step up and ‘educate’ the not-science-guy …

This is not true. Juneteenth doesn’t commemorate the 13th Amendment. It commemorates news of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching Texas. Two union states had slavery until December 1865. https://t.co/KXE69OzXDV — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 20, 2022

Ooops.

And UNION states?!

Dec 6, 1865. That’s when the 13th Amendment went into effect and slavery in Delaware and Kentucky also ended. Read that thing you’re holding up. We wouldn’t have needed a 13th Amendment if slavery could have ended by EO. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) June 20, 2022

There ya’ go.

Holding up the Constitution as if he understands it though, that was cute, right?

This is not accurate. — “Max” (@MaxNordau) June 20, 2022

Bil Nye, the Engineering guy, showing how ignorant he is in yet another area. — TANSTAAFL (@tanstaafl6823) June 20, 2022

Yup.

Why aren't you holding the Emancipation Proclamation? — Lake Bum (@dustopian) June 20, 2022

That would at least be a bit more accurate.

Because he’s not very bright. — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) June 20, 2022

But he’s a scientist and stuff!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is not true. Juneteenth doesn’t commemorate the 13th Amendment. It commemorates news of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching Texas. Two union states had slavery until December 1865. — InvestingLegend (@Investinglegend) June 20, 2022

That is actually not true. The last in the rebel states were made aware today in 1865. Delaware held people enslaved until the ratification of the 13th. Native tribes did so until 1866. The 13th kept a loophole for slavery as punishment for a crime. — Gillie (@MisterGilmore) June 19, 2022

But hey, Bill, great job holding up the Constitution like it has anything to do with Juneteenth.

HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

TFG –> Adam Schiff-For-Brains WALLOPED for claiming he has evidence tying Trump to January 6th BUUUT he can’t share it cuz reasons (watch)

Dad who barely survived COVID makes Taylor Lorenz look like even MORE of a jacka*s for shaming Matt Yglesias for ‘joking’ about catching COVID

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty melts down over gas prices and claims Robert Reich told her it’s all the religious right’s fault and LOL (watch)