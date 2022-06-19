Oh, honey, we get it.

Filling up a gas tank shouldn’t cost $100 … and we may have had similar reactions ourselves HOWEVER pretending Robert Reich knows anything and blaming the religious right for all of this? C’mon.

Don’t be crazy.

Ooops, we probably shouldn’t say that word.

How about just, ‘Calm down’?

“The religious right are responsible for the high gas prices.” She gets her information from @RBReich… pic.twitter.com/sM3war3Sx3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 19, 2022

A Robert Reich supporter … that reads.

You know she’s a blast at birthday parties.

Consider the type of personality that lashes out in tantrums. My parents broke me of this habit as a child. — Bicycle Boy (@mcandrus) June 19, 2022

Just bizarre.

Recording it and posting it on TikTok?

The sunglasses hide the crazy eyes. 🤪 — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) June 19, 2022

You get what you f*cking deserve — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) June 19, 2022

Yeah, odds are she voted for this.

All of it.

Why doesn't she just buy an electric car — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) June 19, 2022

Right? That’s what Biden and his admin think we should do.

