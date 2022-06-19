The police lied. WE’RE SHOCKED.

Oh, wait, no. So far the Uvalde Police Department has been contradicted or corrected on almost everything they’ve said about that horrible day at Robb Elementary School. This one though, this one is a biggie because they claimed the only reason they didn’t intervene was that they didn’t have a key.

But it sounds like they didn’t even try to open either of the two doors … and both may have been unlocked.

BREAKING: Surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School shows that police never attempted to open either of the two classroom doors that housed the shooter-mass murderer and his victims-children/teachers. — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) June 19, 2022

Surveillance video shows they never attempted to open either of the two doors.

If this is true, they did nothing as a mass shooter killed children and teachers.

“In the 77 minutes between the time a gunman entered the rooms and massacred 21 people and officers stormed in and killed him," the San Antonio Express-News reported, citing "a law enforcement source close to the investigation." — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) June 19, 2022

This contradicts previous statements that police attempted to gain entry by using a ring of keys from a janitor. — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) June 19, 2022

That it does.

Gosh, you’d think they’d be better at this then.

The Uvalde police chief said he was ready to die for those kids but he just didn’t have the key.

Sounds like the doors may have been unlocked … but they didn’t even check.

The Uvalde school police chief told the @TexasTribune that he was ready to die for those kids, he just needed a key. Now the @ExpressNews is reporting that he never even tried to open the doors and that they may have been unlocked the whole time. https://t.co/OxPoGJzTkN pic.twitter.com/xz5Yelxxq4 — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 18, 2022

No words for how awful and shameful this is.

I cannot comprehend the workings of a mind that looks at this and concludes that people should simply disarm and trust third parties with their safety. It’s insane. https://t.co/htT7XiWC5t — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 19, 2022

Seriously.

Government jobs you get government results — Karl (@thekarl13) June 19, 2022

Sad, but true.

But social workers man, come on. — Raymond Epps (@confusedndazed4) June 19, 2022

There ya’ go!

Before we succumb to the propaganda that good men with guns can stop bad men with guns, we have to get the good men to grow a pair. — Ron Carlin 🇿🇦🇮🇱🇵🇸Unity. (@carlin_ron) June 19, 2022

And sadly, that seems to have been the case here … they just couldn’t grow a pair.

***

