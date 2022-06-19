Delia Ramirez is a Democrat from Chicago running for Congress.

Lots of red flags in that statement alone but THEN she tweeted this and yikesville.

From Chicago. Because OF COURSE.

It’s as if people like Ramirez don’t actually understand the Constitution or the literal history of this country. Do they really think the Founders would have given ANY government the ability to limit anyone’s ability to defend themselves from a tyrannical government after what they had just been through?

The level of ignorance around our basic rights, especially on the Left, is impressive and NOT in a good way.

Y’all can imagine how this went over.

Too late.

Ouch.

THERE it is.

Psh, she’s a Democrat.

What else would you expect?

***

