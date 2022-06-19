Delia Ramirez is a Democrat from Chicago running for Congress.

Lots of red flags in that statement alone but THEN she tweeted this and yikesville.

Repeat after me: The 2nd Amendment does not give you the right to own a weapon of war. — Delia Ramirez (@Delia4Congress) June 18, 2022

From Chicago. Because OF COURSE.

Repeat after me: The 2nd Amendment declares that ‘the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed’ by the likes of you.https://t.co/uJ1hOgBXrI — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) June 19, 2022

It’s as if people like Ramirez don’t actually understand the Constitution or the literal history of this country. Do they really think the Founders would have given ANY government the ability to limit anyone’s ability to defend themselves from a tyrannical government after what they had just been through?

The level of ignorance around our basic rights, especially on the Left, is impressive and NOT in a good way.

Y’all can imagine how this went over.

A candidate running for Congress doesn't want to understand the nature of the #2A Can we please stop electing people like this into office? https://t.co/Lkk1vmKh2i — The "Angry Eyes" Elf (@TheRogue_Elf) June 19, 2022

Actually that’s exactly what it does. https://t.co/GEX9GhRxIL — Cowboy Ben (@CowboyBen23) June 19, 2022

Typical.

Politicians and those who wanna be, don't know anything about the US Constitution.

All they know is emotional reactions. The 2nd Amendment doesn't specify weapons.

You also do not know what a weapon of war is. The 2nd does say it's none of the government's business… https://t.co/W2H5aYpVRT — Sunshine (@GianfeliceFamil) June 19, 2022

A spear is a weapon of war. Just go sit in the corner and stop embarrassing yourself. #2A #molonlabe https://t.co/M15lboSnpj — SpartyOn (@Lundin77) June 19, 2022

Too late.

The Supreme Court had ruled that the Second Amendment was specifically designed to protect a civilian’s right to own state of the art military grade firearms in common use. In fact, civilians are expected to own these weapons to be able to participate in a militia if required. https://t.co/LXkSk1eVrR — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) June 19, 2022

Repeat after me: Delia is a moron, and that’s the whole point of the second amendment. So that the citizen could own weapons of war, in case they had to face off against a tyrannical government. Because that’s literally what just happened a few years earlier. #Duh https://t.co/xifnPDFXEV — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) June 19, 2022

Ouch.

You are correct in a sense. The 2nd amendment doesn’t give me the right, it protects that right from government infringement. https://t.co/goqTnuiABe — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) June 19, 2022

THERE it is.

that was literally the point of it Delia https://t.co/BsTYRU1oIc — Kaya Masters 📿 (@kaya_masters) June 19, 2022

Sorry, chica. If they wanted to say "Only pistols or hunting rifles" it would have been included. What they did say is: SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED https://t.co/39thU4UwNF pic.twitter.com/6kx0TMyL31 — Liars Never Win (@CowboyStomp) June 19, 2022

Psh, she’s a Democrat.

What else would you expect?

***

