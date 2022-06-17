Biden can’t get out of Biden’s way.

Womp womp wooooomp.

White House officials exploring sending Americans rebates cards to offset gas costs ran into another problem — the chips shortage, which meant US couldn’t physically produce enough cards to make the plan work even if lawmakers tried to do it, per sourceshttps://t.co/k1YNcZN1eq — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 17, 2022

From WaPo:

Senior White House aides have in recent days explored new ideas for responding to high gas prices and looked again at some that they had previously discarded, desperate to show that the administration is trying to address voter frustration about rising costs at the pump. Biden officials are taking a second look at whether the federal government could send rebate cards out to millions of American drivers to help them pay at gas stations — an idea they examined months ago before ruling it out. Aides had found that shortages in the U.S. chip industry would make it hard to produce enough rebate cards, two people familiar with the matter said. White House officials also fear there would be no way to prevent consumers from using them for purchases other than gasoline, according to another person familiar with the discussions. Even if the administration embraces the proposal, it would probably require congressional approval and face long odds among lawmakers wary of spending more money.

Another crisis they created got in the way – not enough chips.

So they actually OK’d this? Ffs why does no one understand how inflation works? — Ian McMillan, CMT (@the_chart_life) June 17, 2022

They didn’t ok it because they couldn’t ok it.

How’s about drilling our own damn oil? — That Guy (@Baron_Scicluna) June 17, 2022

*GASP!*

They could have a gas tax holiday. Suspend all federal gas taxes till the crisis is over. — Tabby, kulak and lore collector (@robo_tabby) June 17, 2022

That seems like the easiest thing to do, but then they can’t make sure only THEIR voters are benefitting from THEIR actions. This is about the midterms, not about actually helping people.

Their solution to inflation is to cause more inflation — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 17, 2022

Could be the Democrat’s 2022 slogan.

We’re sinking in the polls and going to be decimated by the republicans, what should we do?? SEND MORE FREE CRAP TO THE MORONS SO THEY VOTE FOR US!! — Time for whiskey (@time4whiskey) June 17, 2022

And they can’t even get THAT done.

LOL, literally the only thing saving this administration from screwing us with more inflation is the fact that they screwed up the supply chain. — Nuclear Herbs 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) June 17, 2022

Sad but absolutely true.

***

