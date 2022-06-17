As Twitchy readers know, Governor Tom Wolf took it upon himself to send out a cute little cartoon explaining how Red Flag Laws work, and c’mon, who could be angry or concerned about such a cute little cartoon? Look at Jane, she’s even smiling in it …

Red flag laws allow us to take action when someone who has a gun begins to act erratically. Red flag laws still require due process, and any removal of weapons is temporary. pic.twitter.com/IVPHgbrvhD — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 16, 2022

Happy little cartoon is happy about your guns being confiscated because someone like Jane reported your tweets or social media content to the police. All this really does is show everyone how EASY it is to abuse Red Flag Laws …

Some new cartoons are floating around Twitter now:

How "red-flag" laws work in reality: https://t.co/6RxIA1wW5f pic.twitter.com/WgD28fSDHi — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 16, 2022

Huh, who’da thunk it?

But wait, there’s more.

This is Karen.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Because we all know Jane is really a Karen … and Karen always wants to speak with your manager.

five minutes ago they were claiming that no one is coming to take your guns and no one wants to take your guns — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) June 16, 2022

But only if someone like Karen claims you’re dangerous and stuff.

If you guys thought COVID Karens were bad? Just wait for Red-Flag Karens.

They will be the MEGA Karens of all Karens.

It's actually worse then that. — George Geranios (@george_geranios) June 16, 2022

my largest issue is that there is no repercussion for the person reporting falsely … and pretty much the person reported has to pay for lawyer (not to mention time) to prove innocence… since most shield the person reporting. — todkapuz (@todkapuz) June 16, 2022

Thank you for fixing that … — RDG (@rdgreen) June 17, 2022

Ya….a law that will never be abused by angry exes. — Frank Ace Colwell Jr (@FrankAceColwell) June 17, 2022

Haha "Karen" — jordanarchy (@DCdisrespecter) June 16, 2022

Yeah, that’s the most hilarious part of the cartoon.

That really isn’t all that funny when you really think about it.

***

