As Twitchy readers know, Governor Tom Wolf took it upon himself to send out a cute little cartoon explaining how Red Flag Laws work, and c’mon, who could be angry or concerned about such a cute little cartoon? Look at Jane, she’s even smiling in it …

Happy little cartoon is happy about your guns being confiscated because someone like Jane reported your tweets or social media content to the police. All this really does is show everyone how EASY it is to abuse Red Flag Laws …

Some new cartoons are floating around Twitter now:

Huh, who’da thunk it?

But wait, there’s more.

This is Karen.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Because we all know Jane is really a Karen … and Karen always wants to speak with your manager.

But only if someone like Karen claims you’re dangerous and stuff.

If you guys thought COVID Karens were bad? Just wait for Red-Flag Karens.

They will be the MEGA Karens of all Karens.

Yeah, that’s the most hilarious part of the cartoon.

That really isn’t all that funny when you really think about it.

***

