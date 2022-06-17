Look out, Republicans, The View’s Sunny Hostin thinks she knows the dynamic duo who can ‘obliterate’ Trump OR DeSantis in 2024.

Try not to laugh too hard …

Oh, what the Hell, laugh. We did.

And Sunny would know … HA HA HA HA HA HA

From The Washington Times:

“Well, I would vote for them,” Ms. Hostin gushed. “I hope this country is ready for something like that. I think the brain power alone would just obliterate [Donald] Trump or DeathSantis.”

Ms. Hostin suggested there were other good Democratic candidates, especially the “pretty” ones.

“I do think there are plenty of Democrats that have tons of verve and energy. I like Gavin Newsom because he’s really pretty to look at,” she said of the California governor.

She likes Gavin Newsome because he’s pretty to look at.

Trending

Super informed opinion there, Sunny.

Aces even.

Gosh, seems the Right is pleased with Sunny’s pick.

And that tells you how stupid her pick really is …

By all means, Democrats, RUN THEM!

***

Related:

‘VACCINES ARE GOOD FOR YOU’: My body my choice protesters absolutely COMBUST when asked about vaccine mandates (watch)

Not just ANY AR-15! DA DA DAAA! Gun-grabber’s thread on the ‘DISSENT’ AR-15 and EVIL NRA messaging accidentally the best gun ad EVER and LOL

Latest polling numbers look worse and WORSE for Democrats (even when it comes to their VERY favorite talking point, LOL!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala HarrisPete ButtigiegSunny HostinThe View