Look out, Republicans, The View’s Sunny Hostin thinks she knows the dynamic duo who can ‘obliterate’ Trump OR DeSantis in 2024.

Try not to laugh too hard …

Oh, what the Hell, laugh. We did.

‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin: Harris-Buttigieg 2024 ticket would ‘obliterate’ Trump or DeSantishttps://t.co/0QTFxquAj1 pic.twitter.com/rS1seGz1WV — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 15, 2022

And Sunny would know … HA HA HA HA HA HA

From The Washington Times:

“Well, I would vote for them,” Ms. Hostin gushed. “I hope this country is ready for something like that. I think the brain power alone would just obliterate [Donald] Trump or DeathSantis.” Ms. Hostin suggested there were other good Democratic candidates, especially the “pretty” ones. “I do think there are plenty of Democrats that have tons of verve and energy. I like Gavin Newsom because he’s really pretty to look at,” she said of the California governor.

She likes Gavin Newsome because he’s pretty to look at.

Super informed opinion there, Sunny.

Aces even.

That's the ticket. — Morbidly Shiny (@NatcyLugosi) June 17, 2022

LOL. Please let them run — Smitty (@RDSUK) June 17, 2022

😂😂😂I literally can’t breathe. God, please make this the ticket. I’d love to see how bad the least liked candidate will fair with flip floppy buttigieg. — Time for whiskey (@time4whiskey) June 17, 2022

Yes we ummm BEGGGGG YOU! — @luvaderren (@luvaderren) June 15, 2022

Gosh, seems the Right is pleased with Sunny’s pick.

And that tells you how stupid her pick really is …

Oh my God. Please, run them. — KILLER MOOSE (@KILLER__MOOSE) June 15, 2022

By all means, Democrats, RUN THEM!

