While Democrats keep pushing gun control, abortion, and January 6th, voters simply don’t care. Maybe record-breaking inflation, crazy prices at the pump, shortages of baby formula, etc. are just a teensy bit more important to Americans than MUH DEMOCRACY marketing.

It’s only taken Democrats a year and a half to completely decimate the country.

And Americans know it:

🚨 New Fox News Poll 🚨 Which Party do you trust to handle: Inflation (R+19)

Border security (R+19)

Crime (R+13)

Foreign policy (R+8)https://t.co/ZC1GlswLaT pic.twitter.com/80yCwGS5dt — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) June 15, 2022

The one that really cracks us up is the one on ‘preserving Democracy’ – isn’t that what the Democrats keep claiming they’ll do? HA HA HA HA HA

This is gonna be a rough one for our pals in the Democrat Party.

“The generic ballot test shows voters prefer the Republican candidate to the Democrat in their House district by 47-44%.” — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) June 15, 2022

Ouch.

As long as our other pals in the Republican Party don’t eff things up.

Looking like it could be an historic mid-term victory for the R's. Now the question is will they completely f' up the opportunity once they take congressional control next year? Given their track record, not feeling too optimistic. — 👻 lnsignificant Nobody 👻 (@DeeWeav61372190) June 15, 2022

Unfortunately, this editor feels the same way. Hoping beyond hope Republicans prove us wrong and they actually get something DONE when they’re handed the majority in Congress in November.

Seems low — Hugh MFB (@hughknowit) June 15, 2022

At least the Democrats still have AOC. That's something. — Bourgeois Norm 🇺🇸 (@Bourgeois_Norm) June 15, 2022

Actual LOL.

But where is the January 6 polling?? Because clearly THAT is what everyone cares about… 😂 — Your drunk Uncle (@MKEview) June 16, 2022

Democrats have shown just how silly they are. — JD (@jdonaldson160) June 15, 2022

Democrats couldn’t screw things up more if they tried.

***

