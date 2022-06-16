It’s adorable how many Democrats (and surprisingly, even some so-called Republicans) are trying to pretend Red Flag Laws won’t be abused and used to target certain people in this country. Hell, we saw Rep. Eric Swalwell openly target Ben Shapiro on Twitter saying he should never be able to own a firearm …

Oh, and if you look at how the actual Red Flag Laws work it’s pretty obvious they are ripe for abuse.

This thread from Alexandria Brown just nails it – take a look:

Yes, yes they WILL abuse Red Flag laws, and don’t let ANYONE tell you any different.

You can tell what’s comin’, right?

Keep going.

See?

Shocker.

Three weeks.

After they’d already had his guns for several days.

WHAT?

Wow.

A mix-up.

Right.

Oh FFS.

Keep in mind he hadn’t done anything, his crazy ex just said he did.

Scared yet?

Thankfully, indeed.

In ‘theory’.

For. A. Lie.

This. ^

***

