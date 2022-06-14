As Liz Peek tweeted, President Pudding Pop just broke yet ANOTHER record. Keep in mind, the only records Biden seems to break other than supposedly the most votes EVER EVER are bad ones. Highest gas, highest inflation, least number of jobs actually created … etc.

And his losing streak continues.

Another historic record for @JoeBiden – lowest consumer sentiment, highest gas price & now lowest- ever small biz optimism — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) June 14, 2022

Lowest ever small business optimism.

Yikes.

Not great when you have an economy that desperately needs to rebound and as we all know, small business is the backbone of our economy.

Way to go, Joe. You just keep outdoing yourself.

Kinda makes me miss Jimmy Carter. — Dave (@p_alabama) June 14, 2022

Ouch.

And yeah, he really is that bad.

Tammy Bruce’s emoji reaction is really all of us:

All day, every day.

Trifecta — Peter Morici (@PMorici1) June 14, 2022

Liz how much longer can this go on people all over are really suffering — Locked an Loaded Is Billy 357 magnum (@AnLoaded) June 14, 2022

As long as Democrats are in charge.

His motto should be "Tired of losing yet?" — Lil Al (@Spawn_of_Al) June 14, 2022

Accurate.

On the brighter side, all of his old friends are new again today. — Vito Vancini (@vito_vancini) June 14, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

***

