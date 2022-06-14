As Liz Peek tweeted, President Pudding Pop just broke yet ANOTHER record. Keep in mind, the only records Biden seems to break other than supposedly the most votes EVER EVER are bad ones. Highest gas, highest inflation, least number of jobs actually created … etc.

And his losing streak continues.

Lowest ever small business optimism.

Yikes.

Not great when you have an economy that desperately needs to rebound and as we all know, small business is the backbone of our economy.

Way to go, Joe. You just keep outdoing yourself.

Ouch.

And yeah, he really is that bad.

Tammy Bruce’s emoji reaction is really all of us:

All day, every day.

As long as Democrats are in charge.

Accurate.

HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

***

