Interesting how our betters in DC want the January 6th hearings pushed EVERYWHERE and to EVERYONE but are classifying only the second Afghanistan briefing since Biden screwed the pooch there.

And by interesting we mean, sneaky, corrupt, and dirty AF.

Susan Crabtree wrote an entire thread about how the House Foreign Affairs Committee is having a briefing on Afghanistan in the middle of the circus, aka the January 6th Committee Hearings, and it will be classified.

Thread: So in the middle of these Jan. 6 hearings, the @HouseForeign Affairs Committee is having a classified "briefing" on #Afghanistan tomorrow morning with several sr. @StateDept officials, according to multiple notices sent to members saying briefing will be "classified." — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) June 14, 2022

Gosh, you know, you’d think they’d want Americans to be more informed about the Afghanistan eff-up that cost 13 military members their lives and wounded nearly 100 more. Not to mention the hundreds of Americans and allies Biden stranded there AND OH YEAH, the weapons he handed over to the Taliban.

Why is it a briefing and not a full hearing when there are American citizens who still remain in #Afghanistan and untold thousands of Afghan allies who Biden promised safe haven? @StateDept referred me to the House Foreign Affairs Comm Dems for ?s about the ground rules. — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) June 14, 2022

Because of course they did.

Another curious and imp. issue: The briefing will only cover "the evolution of U.S. policy toward Afghanistan from 2017 through August 2021," according to a notice sent to members obtained by RealClearPolitics. — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) June 14, 2022

Wait, what? What good is that?

What about ongoing controversy over Taliban preventing AMCITS and Afghan allies from leaving? And this news from last week that @StateDept is indirectly paying an airline controlled by the Taliban to continue to evacuate Americans and others. https://t.co/hafbUBhaMO — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) June 14, 2022

Paying an airline controlled by the Taliban. ARE YOU KIDDING US?!

While Democrats are demanding full transparency on Jan. 6, they are not willing to have members question @StateDept officials in a public forum about one of the most devastating military debacles in years, which was the turning point for Pres. Biden's approval ratings. — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) June 14, 2022

They know it’s bad.

REAL bad.

And honestly, they’d rather we focus on this ridiculous charade from Liz Cheney than be reminded of the disastrous job Biden did in Afghanistan.

After I started asking questions about this yesterday, sources are now telling me that there will be an unclassified portion. I'm told the sanitized, prepared opening statements now will be unclassified but none of the Q&A with members. — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) June 14, 2022

Sanitized and prepared opening statements.

And no Q&A.

HA HA HA HA

Oh man, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Republicans have criticized the Dem-led committee for holding only one full committee, open hearing dedicated to #Afghanistan since the deadly withdrawal in August 2021. Thirteen U.S. service members were killed and at least 95 Afghans w/more than 100 wounded. — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) June 14, 2022

And now are classifying the second.

Shady.

