Never Trumper and useful idiot George Conway may have finally worn out his welcome with a group of people who only liked him because he hated Trump as much as they did. Interesting, how the Republicans the Left cling onto for trashing their own party eventually tick them off too …

Almost as if it’s a total waste to pander to people who hate you.

Right, George?

"I will never be able to fully comprehend the inability of even a small critical mass of people to just come out and say this guy is completely unfit for office. I still cannot fathom it to this day because they all knew," –@gtconway3d on testimony from Jan. 6 hearings. pic.twitter.com/1F5YABUtOz — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 14, 2022

Seems the Left has grown weary of Kellyanne Conway’s husband.

As we said, people weren’t thrilled with ol’ George being on Morning Joe this morning:

I can’t understand why he didn’t have this conversation with his own wife — the former MJTVgirl (@TheMjtvgirl) June 14, 2022

HA!

I honestly don’t know how George Conway comes on these shows and talks about how people in the Trump Administration were cowards when his wife was employed by Trump. That whole segment can be applied to his wife. It’s astonishing and awkward. #morningjoe — Tres 💕💚 (@Treasure530) June 14, 2022

Astonishing.

Awkward.

Cringe.

Everything that makes a good Never Trumper a Never Trumper.

Just a reminder George Conway is a member of the Federalist Society. He helped build the Supreme Court we have today https://t.co/fq240UVPU0 — B.S. Champion (@JamesBa054) June 13, 2022

Just a reminder he’s not one of us.

REEEEEE.

Hey George Conway:

Still wondering how you can go on Morning Joe straight faced about the trump cult when your wife Kellyanne was the head cheerleader and biggest liar next to trump in the WH #MorningJoe — Mayday Mindy🌊🌻🇺🇦 (@maydaymindy9) June 14, 2022

George Conway – "Trump actions proves criminal intent." Yet George sees nothing wrong with his wife Kellyanne Conway working for a criminal.. The utter lack of self awareness is stunning!#morningjoe @Morning_Joe — Rob 🌞 (@DCRobMan) June 14, 2022

If you are sick of @Morning_Joe having George Conway as a guest on the show can you please like this tweet so that maybe Joe will get the message and stop having him on @morningmika You need to talk to Joe — Jerseygirl #FBR (@gggirl924) June 14, 2022

OMFG! why are people still so surprised that George Conway is married to Kellyanne Conway as if he was any better than her He's a federalist & he's cut from the same cloth as her, he just hides his crazy better C'mon y'all, are you serious? 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣💀 — 𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎🏳️‍🌈 #GOTV (@Lady_Star_Gem) June 11, 2022

Anyone else think it's ironic that George Conway is talking about all the folks around Trump who kept quiet about how crazy he really was & his wife was one of those folks? #morningJoe — Eddie 'Gazpacho Police' Reyes 🌈 (@EddieRe87325498) June 14, 2022

Even they figured out George is a boil on the butt of humanity.

***

Related:

Nice TRY, ‘you absolute clown’: Gun-grabber’s attempt at putting Rep. Massie in his place on guns fails SO BADLY he deletes and locks down (we got it)

Ready. Set. DUMB! AOC ticks off gun-control advocates by insinuating new ‘gun control framework’ is … wait for it … RACIST

‘YOU’RE asking me this question? OMG!’ Don Lemon actually asks Karine Jean-Pierre a REAL question about Biden’s stamina and she LOSES it (watch)