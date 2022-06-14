Never Trumper and useful idiot George Conway may have finally worn out his welcome with a group of people who only liked him because he hated Trump as much as they did. Interesting, how the Republicans the Left cling onto for trashing their own party eventually tick them off too …

Almost as if it’s a total waste to pander to people who hate you.

Right, George?

Seems the Left has grown weary of Kellyanne Conway’s husband.

As we said, people weren’t thrilled with ol’ George being on Morning Joe this morning:

HA!

Trending

Astonishing.

Awkward.

Cringe.

Everything that makes a good Never Trumper a Never Trumper.

Just a reminder he’s not one of us.

REEEEEE.

 

Even they figured out George is a boil on the butt of humanity.

***

Related:

Nice TRY, ‘you absolute clown’: Gun-grabber’s attempt at putting Rep. Massie in his place on guns fails SO BADLY he deletes and locks down (we got it)

Ready. Set. DUMB! AOC ticks off gun-control advocates by insinuating new ‘gun control framework’ is … wait for it … RACIST

‘YOU’RE asking me this question? OMG!’ Don Lemon actually asks Karine Jean-Pierre a REAL question about Biden’s stamina and she LOSES it (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George ConwayJanuary 6th Commitee HearingsRudy GiulianiTrump