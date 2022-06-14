AOC’s other narratives are more important than gun control … sorry gun control peeps.

Seems the Socialist Democrat-Star thinks the new bipartisan gun-control framework is racist. Or as she says, it will criminalize certain students in certain schools and certain juveniles with certain background checks. She also has an issue with SROs in schools, again claiming it promotes criminalization.

We think? You know, her babbling and rambling is not easy to interpret.

Eric Michael Garcia tried his best though:

.@AOC tells me she is worried about the criminalization in the gun framework: “particularly, the juvenile criminalization, the expansion of background checks into juvenile records, I want to explore the implications of that and how specifically i’s designed and tailored.” 1/ — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 13, 2022

“After columbine, we hired thousands of police officers into schools and while it didn’t prevent many of the mass shootings that we’ve seen now, it has increased the criminalization of teens in communities like mine.” 2/2 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 13, 2022

In communities like ‘hers’.

What is she implying here?

And sorry, but SROs have absolutely prevented mass shootings … c’mon, Sandy.

When I asked if she was worried if the mental health aspects would increase stigmatization, she said “absolutely. Because what people are blaming on mental health are really deeper issues of violent misogyny and white supremacy. And while there are mental health issues..”3/ — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 13, 2022

So people aren’t crazy. They’re just the victims of misogyny and white supremacy.

Pardon our language but holy sh*t.

“Attenuated like the deep isolation that we see with a lot of these folks, at the end of the day, we’re not addressing—there are some issues like the boyfriend loophole being closed,” she says. “The connection between domestic violence, and masa shootings, et Cetera.” — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 13, 2022

Her timeline reflects these points.

Very often I am told that raising concerns abt provisions that risk harm to communities like mine means I’m “letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.” That phrase often becomes a euphemism for “I’m willing to sacrifice your community for mine.” I reject that. We can all win — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 14, 2022

Huh?

She thought that was some deep and thoughtful stuff.

Gun-control advocate Fred Guttenberg wasn’t at all impressed:

I do hope @AOC takes the time to talk to victims of gun violence like me and all of the different GVP groups who are largely supportive of this bill. This legislation, while not everything I would wish for, will save lives and reduce gun violence. It needs to pass. https://t.co/nqJ9bPp0X4 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 14, 2022

She responded … sort of.

Happy to. In the aftermath of Columbine, policy response was to broaden criminalization of kids. That didn’t prevent shootings, but it did grow the school-to-prison pipeline in communities like mine. I believe we have the same goal: to make school safe for all kids, not just some — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 14, 2022

Nice of her to disregard what Mr. Guttenberg has already been through to push her community which is of course convenient to her cute little narrative.

I am more than willing to take baby steps, but I pause at the prospect of doing harm. Once we criminalizing kids is on the table, we know from data that enforcement isn’t equal and certain communities become far more criminalized than others. Details really, really matter here. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 14, 2022

Doing harm?

What now?

We must do anything to prevent school shootings, even if it saves one life! Wait, not that. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) June 14, 2022

And not to help THOSE students!

