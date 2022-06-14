We know Twitter employees like playing social media GAWD … seeing it like this though? Wow.

It would appear Libs of TikTok got their hands on some leaked screenshots of a dicussion/debate between two Twitter employees who can’t seem to decide whether or not to deplatform/ban them.

No seriously.

Twitter employees are currently debating whether to ban us. We have screenshots of their internal discussion. Substack dropping shortly. Subscribe here: https://t.co/WLwnY4m2bH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

From Libs of TikTok:

We received our third Twitter suspension just last week for posting fliers of pride events. I had created a “mega drag thread” that documented the sharp rise in drag events for kids. It’s a disturbing trend; the Left has become obsessed with ensuring your 4-year-old has access to men dressed as women while dancing provocatively for cash. The fact that I was noticing—and drawing attention to how widespread this trend really is—seemed to trigger the Left. Big accounts on Twitter started calling for my suspension while labeling me a “domestic terrorist.” The below Slack conversation between Twitter employees occurred today against this backdrop and echoes some of the charges leveled at us by far-left activists. It was shared with us by a Twitter employee, who wishes to remain anonymous. We verified the names and images of the employees before we obscured them.

She shares several screenshots in her piece, but we thought this screenshot where they bragged about deplatforming Trump was especially eye-opening.

‘I mean, we successfully deplatformed Trump – I don’t think deplatforming Libs of TikTok is going to cause a mass exodus.

Wow.

Just in case they do ban them:

We are also on all other platforms where we can stay connected with you in case we get suspended from Twitter. https://t.co/kQQN3cMnA2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

In that case they're definitely going to ban you. — Chief Lake Bum (@dustopian) June 13, 2022

If Twitter has its way, the new slogan will be: "News and videos you won't see." — Ed D. (@EdDinIL) June 13, 2022

And no opinions we disagree with ALLOWED.

You're over the target. Keep dropping truth bombs on them. — Doctor Fever (@BornProblematic) June 13, 2022

Sadly, this Twitchy editor is starting to lose faith that Elon Musk will buy Twitter.

Hopefully we’re wrong.

***

