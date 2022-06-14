Sure, Tea Pain, they canceled the January 6th Committee Hearing tomorrow because they got a buttload of new and EXPLOSIVE evidence that will take time to vet and edit.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

It surely has nothing to do with the disaster the committee has made of itself with the chairman admitting the committee would not be referring criminal charges for Trump and Liz Cheney freaking out and contradicting him on Twitter.

Yup, it’s all about that EXPLOSIVE evidence.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Tomorrow's Jan 6th meeting has been planned for weeks. The fact they suddenly postponed it this mornin' tells Tea Pain they may have gotten a new boatload of explosive evidence that will take time to vet and edit. What do y'all think? — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 14, 2022

So desperate.

How much money have these PACs dedicated to pretending Americans actually care more about January 6th than they do what’s happening with inflation, gas, a baby formula shortage, etc.

If you're committed to defeatin' these fanatical traitors in 2022, RT this and foller us down at @ReallyAmerican1 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 14, 2022

Awww, there it is.

Tea Pain used to be an entertaining account … selling out to Really American 1?

Meh.

pic.twitter.com/e8Wt10xV9j — Ultra Gang Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 14, 2022

I think the "our video guys needed time" excuse I heard on Morning Joe is a joke. You've had 18 months, my dudes. — In_Terrys_Head (@In_Terrys_Head) June 14, 2022

It’s interesting that they’re admitting they need time to edit footage … isn’t that basically editing evidence?

Hrm.

Seeing this and the frothing fairy tale replies from minions is quite amusing. — Dad (@NorvR) June 14, 2022

In reality, I think the video editors had to do a last minute scramble yesterday and they fell behind, but I'd LIKE to think something new and big is being added. — Carol Livingston (@clivingsbkk) June 14, 2022

Even the faithful hearing supporters aren’t convinced it’s a great thing.

Explosive evidence.

Man, lol.

I think the GOP's gonna have a field day spinning this. https://t.co/lpNdA1cCgZ — Michael Swartz (@Maswartz226) June 14, 2022

We’re not the ones spinning.

And yup, they know this doesn’t look good.

Yes, we snort-laughed.

***

