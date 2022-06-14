Why does The View let Sunny Hostin talk about politics? She’s just not good at it. C’mon, she could at least come up with something a bit more original than MUH FASCIST and MUH BIGOT but you know, if she didn’t have an IQ that was right around her shoe size she’d likely be on another show.

Watch this hot mess:

And hey, she likes Gavin Newsome because he’s really pretty to look at.

Check out the big brain on Sunny.

HOO BOY.

They’re getting the one-trick, leftist apologist audience and that’s all they really care about.

Trending

Heh.

We see what they did here. What happened to Whoopi?

Deep thoughts with Sunny Hostin.

Wait, it got better.

Or worse?

We don’t even know at this point.

Self-proclaimed conservatives pushing for that Obama energy on the Right.

Wow.

And that just about sums her up.

***

Related:

So NO fancy ABC producer? Journo compares upcoming classified Afghanistan briefing to TRANSPARENT Jan 6 Committee hearings in BRUTAL thread

COPE MORE: Lefty uber-troll Tea Pain tries convincing Lefties the Jan 6 Committee CANCELING Wednesday’s hearing is a GOOD thing

THERE it is –> Lefties FINALLY turn on useful idiot George Conway after babbling about Jan 6 Committee Hearings on #MorningJoe and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2024 electionBidenDeSantisGavin NewsomGOPSunny HostinThe View