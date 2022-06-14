Why does The View let Sunny Hostin talk about politics? She’s just not good at it. C’mon, she could at least come up with something a bit more original than MUH FASCIST and MUH BIGOT but you know, if she didn’t have an IQ that was right around her shoe size she’d likely be on another show.

Watch this hot mess:

Speculating on who could be the GOP nominee in 2024, The View's Sunny Hostin lashes out at "DeathSantis."

"I think he handled COVID miserably. I think he's a fascist and a bigot…Those are his good points."

"I like Gavin Newsom because he's really pretty to look at," she added. pic.twitter.com/RCDxrZnUEs — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 14, 2022

And hey, she likes Gavin Newsome because he’s really pretty to look at.

Check out the big brain on Sunny.

HOO BOY.

Death, taxes and @Sunny proving again that she is the dumbest, most classless nitwit on TV. It's utterly embarrassing for @TheView to keep running this one-trick, leftist-apologist pony out there, but there she is, again, making a fool of herself.https://t.co/mEksooh9Uw — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 14, 2022

They’re getting the one-trick, leftist apologist audience and that’s all they really care about.

I wish the camera had been on Whoopi's face when Joy said "I don't think Trump works out, look at him." — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 14, 2022

Heh.

We see what they did here. What happened to Whoopi?

Deep thoughts with Sunny Hostin.

Wait, it got better.

Or worse?

We don’t even know at this point.

Self-proclaimed "conservative" Alyssa Farah Griffin let the mask slip.

In the discussion of 2024 nominees, she wanted to know:

"Like who are the Dems going to run? Where is like, the Obama energy that WE could bring?"

She caught herself and said "That you guys could bring.' pic.twitter.com/qsZCskEoTg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 14, 2022

Self-proclaimed conservatives pushing for that Obama energy on the Right.

Wow.

She is such a fraud. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) June 14, 2022

Bless her heart. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 14, 2022

Biden will definitely not be running. We're already starting to see the party distance themselves. They will turn on him and blame him for how bad everything has become but at the sametime put in someone young that will try to fix everything just so they can take credit for it. — Marleydub (@Marleydub1) June 14, 2022

Never heard of her. — OhSuzannah (@ohSuzannah58) June 14, 2022

And that just about sums her up.

***

Related:

So NO fancy ABC producer? Journo compares upcoming classified Afghanistan briefing to TRANSPARENT Jan 6 Committee hearings in BRUTAL thread

COPE MORE: Lefty uber-troll Tea Pain tries convincing Lefties the Jan 6 Committee CANCELING Wednesday’s hearing is a GOOD thing

THERE it is –> Lefties FINALLY turn on useful idiot George Conway after babbling about Jan 6 Committee Hearings on #MorningJoe and LOL