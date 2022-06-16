You know, if you have to not only scare people but SCARE THE HELL OUT OF THEM in order for them to vote for you MAAAAAYBE your platform sucks and has very little to actually offer Americans. Nothing says ‘we got nothin’ like terrifying women and minorities about evil scary Republicans.

As if this economy isn’t already terrifying TF out of everyone already.

Watch this:

MSNBC’s @cornellbelcher gives Democrats messaging advice for minorities & the midterms: “We’ve got to scare the hell out of ‘em” pic.twitter.com/Q1E5j5XaDz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2022

And this proves Democrats really don’t have anything to offer minorities or women.

Or really anyone for that matter.

I f*cking hate politics. — B Strange (@bebe_strange) June 15, 2022

Heh, join the club.

Lovely people the democrats are — P-E-Z (@pez1963) June 16, 2022

Lovely is not the word that comes to mind, just saying.

Lose our democracy is now used for every thing. We know it’s BS and none will be scared when they scream it nonstop — RW (@rwlawoffice) June 16, 2022

VOTE DEMOCRATS OR WE’LL LOSE OUR DEMOCRACY EVEN THOUGH WE’RE NOT A DEMOCRACY.

This economy isnt already doing it?? — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) June 15, 2022

Ding ding ding.

pic.twitter.com/dMsFkZUguC — Ultra MAGA Patti the Patriot (@Patti55866878) June 15, 2022

Interesting that they only believe it’s “democracy” if you agree with them… — Duffy Mullen (@carmelmortgage) June 16, 2022

Democracy is all about wolves eating the sheep.

From hope and change to fear and despair huh? — Donald G. B. Fitzpatrick (@DonFitzpolitics) June 16, 2022

Gosh, the marketing probably won’t be as inspiring or pretty this time around …

