Welp, the SCOTUS security bill has officially passed the House and will now make its way to President Pudding Pop’s desk. They likely passed this because they know the Roe ruling is only days (hours) away and our friendly pro-aborts have proven they are very very dangerous.

Take a gander at the Reps who voted no, and yes, they were all Democrats.

You’ll recognize many of them.

The SCOTUS security bill has passed the House 396-27. All nos were Democrats. Here is the list. The bill will now go to President @JoeBiden for his signature. pic.twitter.com/9wUcjphmas — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 14, 2022

Bowman (who claimed we’ll see a Civil War if Republicans take a majority in November), Jayapal, Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Tlaib, Waters …

Jayapal, AOC, Pressley, Tlaib, Waters. Imagine my surprise. — ULTRA OCpatriot❁ (@HB_beachbum_) June 14, 2022

@RepJayapal you should be ashamed of this vote. It makes you look just as crazy as the house freedom caucus. https://t.co/c8YaRoXKrN — Bobby Johnson: v1.47.0 (@NotMyself) June 14, 2022

After this vote, I desperately want Malinowski and Horsford to lose massively. And I endorse Sean Casten v Marie Newman for the primary. https://t.co/cTGTQUPVxN — FreedomFanRichie (@FreedomfanR) June 14, 2022

Remember when NJ Democrats were upset about a federal judge being targeted for murder at her home? https://t.co/MVw5lLjVs0 — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) June 14, 2022

good thing we will throw out Malinowski and Horsford from congress https://t.co/Hsmltr3SuP — Mary Miller Stan (@MillerStanIL) June 14, 2022

Remember this if a liberal SCOTUS has a protest in front of their house. https://t.co/zkSEpFCAxp — Erin Schrantz (@SchrantzPantz) June 14, 2022

Oh, if some crazy protester comes for a liberal SCOTUS justice it’s all we’ll hear about for days, weeks … Hell, months. They’ll probably make some national holiday to remind us all how awful it was that some crazy MAGA psycho went after a liberal justice.

And these same Democrats will pretend they didn’t vote no but we’ll all have the receipt.

