ICYMI: Florida has yet to request delivery of COVID-19 pediatric vaccines for children under 5, missing yesterday’s deadline for pre-orders and guaranteeing a delay in access for parents across the state, according to two U.S. government sources. https://t.co/ipm8PqibWL https://t.co/RGfvXbD6bh — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 15, 2022

From the Miami Herald:

WASHINGTON Every state has placed an order with the federal government to ensure coronavirus vaccines for young children are delivered as soon as regulators authorize their use — except for one. Florida missed a Tuesday deadline to request delivery of COVID-19 pediatric vaccines for children under 5, guaranteeing a delay in access for parents across the state, according to two U.S. government sources. All other 49 states placed pre-orders, which will be delivered in two tranches beginning as early as Monday to thousands of pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, pharmacies and health centers across the country. Those facilities in Florida will not have access during this time and will remain without supply until Florida places an order.

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate that the Biden Administration specifically chose to leak this information to the Miami Herald, thinking it would make @GovRonDeSantis look bad. 😂👏 Bravo, guys. Great job. https://t.co/WMLlr1tFpF — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 16, 2022

Don’t see the problem! Not the slam you think it is! — Pam Only/2/Genders (@pmseever) June 16, 2022

Florida isn't wasting money on "vaccines" that have overall negative benefits for children? Good. Proud of my new state. My daughter will never take those poisons. https://t.co/Q6MsHkiIpk — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 16, 2022

