Cancel culture comes for all, even if you’re an atheist.

This thread from a Tweep who originally formed his account to talk about mouse breeding (who knew it’s a thing?) is an excellent must-read, especially when talking about cancel culture. Sounds like someone has been stalking his tweets to turn over to his university because they sound like Trump.

And they think THEY’RE the good guys.

Take a gander:

‘Sound like Trump.’

We looked through his tweets and yeah, we’re not seeing it but no one ever accused cancel-culture enthusiasts of being the brightest crayons in the box.

Trending

Scary stuff.

Tattles.

That’s EXACTLY what and who these people are.

The Nazis are worried about Nazis … ironic, ain’t it?

Public figure?

Well, alrighty.

Progressive.

Woke.

Etc.

But THAT’S ok because they are talking about ‘bad people’ when they talk about those horrific things.

Crazy how even the accounts not focused on politics somehow magically get sucked into anyway.

Well done indeed.

***

Related:

BOOM goes the dynamite! Christina Pushaw uses lame Miami Herald COVID-19 pediatric vaccine hit-piece on DeSantis to DRAG Biden and it’s perfect

‘Lying to your FACE’: ‘Twitter Law School’ thread on Red Flag Laws and how they will ABSOLUTELY be abused an INFURIATING must-read

They’ve got NOTHIN’: MSNBC analyst basically throws in the towel and tells Democrats to just scare the Hell’ out of minorities and women (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anti-LiberalismliberalismROROTrumptweetsuniversity