Cancel culture comes for all, even if you’re an atheist.

This thread from a Tweep who originally formed his account to talk about mouse breeding (who knew it’s a thing?) is an excellent must-read, especially when talking about cancel culture. Sounds like someone has been stalking his tweets to turn over to his university because they sound like Trump.

And they think THEY’RE the good guys.

Take a gander:

Sooo… I was reported to my university for tweeting wrong think.

A 🧵

Also, I just want to say hi to the person who has been obsessively collecting and reporting my tweets, I hope you enjoy my content. — ʀᴏʀᴏ (@tuttleryandavid) June 15, 2022

I was invited to a meeting to talk about my tweets that ‘sound like trump’ and presented with a collection of printouts of tweets that someone has been collecting for weeks or months. — ʀᴏʀᴏ (@tuttleryandavid) June 15, 2022

‘Sound like Trump.’

We looked through his tweets and yeah, we’re not seeing it but no one ever accused cancel-culture enthusiasts of being the brightest crayons in the box.

This was deeply reminiscent of my traumatic religious experience where I was sat down in a small room alone with two men and lectured about offending behavior that some anonymous person had reported. — ʀᴏʀᴏ (@tuttleryandavid) June 15, 2022

Scary stuff.

In my religion we would call the reporter a “Santito” or little saint in English. Such reporting and tattling on each other was encouraged in the religion and were commonplace. I thought I had escaped that environment, but alas I have not. — ʀᴏʀᴏ (@tuttleryandavid) June 15, 2022

Tattles.

That’s EXACTLY what and who these people are.

I was reassured that the university believes in free speech, however, a prior advisor explicitly stated that the university did not believe in free speech because that would allow Nazis to take over the university and parade Nazi flags down main street. I’m not exaggerating — ʀᴏʀᴏ (@tuttleryandavid) June 15, 2022

The Nazis are worried about Nazis … ironic, ain’t it?

Among my many offending tweets, were a tweet saying Hillary Clinton looked pregnant in her Met Gala Dress and the face app children I made with @shoe0nhead. I’m not even joking. I was also told that I am “a public figure” now so I can’t be making inappropriate jokes online. — ʀᴏʀᴏ (@tuttleryandavid) June 15, 2022

Public figure?

Well, alrighty.

I was told that they do not believe the university has a liberal bias, and I agree. The bias is not liberal, its anti-liberal. — ʀᴏʀᴏ (@tuttleryandavid) June 15, 2022

Progressive.

Woke.

Etc.

I’ve literally had professors discuss their desire for politically motivated killings. I’ve had a professor say that half the country should be forcibly sterilized. That’s not liberal. — ʀᴏʀᴏ (@tuttleryandavid) June 15, 2022

But THAT’S ok because they are talking about ‘bad people’ when they talk about those horrific things.

After escaping the religion, I lost all of my social network and community and almost all of my social network is online. So essentially, I am being told that I shouldn’t be connecting with new people online, and that my discussion should all be private. — ʀᴏʀᴏ (@tuttleryandavid) June 15, 2022

I should add that this account was originally about my mouse breeding, which I loved talking about, but I was told that I am not allowed to breed mice while I am a student at the university. So I had to get rid of all my mice and convert my online activity to what it is today. — ʀᴏʀᴏ (@tuttleryandavid) June 15, 2022

Crazy how even the accounts not focused on politics somehow magically get sucked into anyway.

Well done young honey badger. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 16, 2022

Well done indeed.

***

Related:

BOOM goes the dynamite! Christina Pushaw uses lame Miami Herald COVID-19 pediatric vaccine hit-piece on DeSantis to DRAG Biden and it’s perfect

‘Lying to your FACE’: ‘Twitter Law School’ thread on Red Flag Laws and how they will ABSOLUTELY be abused an INFURIATING must-read

They’ve got NOTHIN’: MSNBC analyst basically throws in the towel and tells Democrats to just scare the Hell’ out of minorities and women (watch)