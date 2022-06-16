Pro-abort protesters marching for ‘my body my choice’ had a difficult question to answer while they were marching. The people who believe in absolute bodily autonomy only believe in it when it’s an issue they support, like abortion. But a vaccine mandate is apparently AOK.

Some of them knew their answers were absolutely ridiculous and tried to get out of it.

Watch this.

"My Body, My Choice" protestors immediately combust when asked if they believe in vaccine mandates 😮 pic.twitter.com/KbJRk9Ofkf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2022

You should have bodily autonomy unless there is a vaccine involved. Or something.

Equality for all, except for you evil people who don’t want to inject yourselves with the COVID-19. NO autonomy for you!

The truth hurts!

Cannot have it both ways — Pinky (@Pinky94136158) June 16, 2022

Hypocrites — VAINunvaxed (@Jack83098620) June 16, 2022

Something like that.

They choked on the questions… lol — bigjayswagz (@bigjayswagz) June 16, 2022

Yep…faced with the double standard that destroys their demands…..Duhhhhh — J&J PSALM:91 (@jcandjc) June 16, 2022

Our favorite is the woman at the end who just giggles nervously and says she doesn’t want to do this.

Heh.

Because she knows she can’t answer the question without making herself look irretrievably stupid and hypocritical.

Gotta love NPCs and their templated responses lol — Justin Harris (@justin_w_harris) June 16, 2022

It does seem like they all have a set of talking points, right?

That or they are all just that indoctrinated.

Could be both.

