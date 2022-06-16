A gun is radicalizing the country.

Who knew?

Apparently, the DISSENT AR-15 is an even scarier gun because not only does it go pew pew pew, but it has a super scary name. Maybe they should have called it RESIST so these whiners would be a little more comfy with it.

Ryan Busse doing his part to sell more guns:

DA DA DAAAAA!

It’s not just any AR-15.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He had to know this wouldn’t go well, right?

Trending

Christian nationalist? What now?

Holy crap … pun intended.

It’s always cute to see gun-grabbers pretend we have the Second Amendment for hunting.

Boulder shooter’s name was Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa … just sayin’.

He desperately wants it to happen so he can say, ‘SEE, I TOLD YOU SO!!!’

Pathetic.

Seriously.

Meep.

No one can sell a gun like a gun-grabber.

Way to go, champ!

***

Tags: AR-15dissentgun salesmessagingNRArepublicansRyan Busse