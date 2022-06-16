A gun is radicalizing the country.

Who knew?

Apparently, the DISSENT AR-15 is an even scarier gun because not only does it go pew pew pew, but it has a super scary name. Maybe they should have called it RESIST so these whiners would be a little more comfy with it.

Ryan Busse doing his part to sell more guns:

A thread on our next shooting a s how the @NRA, @nssf / firearms industry are continuing to radicalize our country with a very specific example: AR15 company CMMG recently announced their “DISSENT” AR15 pistol: pic.twitter.com/Tr3hxViDzs — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) June 16, 2022

DA DA DAAAAA!

It’s not just any AR15. This gun is one of a growing number of “pistol brace” guns that are meant to evade the regulation set forth in the 1934 National Fireams Act that strictly regulated “short barreled rifles” (guns like this that are very short/easy to hide) — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) June 16, 2022

It’s not just any AR-15.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He had to know this wouldn’t go well, right?

Companies like CMMG figured out they could cheat the law by making a pistol-ar15 and then marketing add-on brace (or stock) to allow the buyer to turn it into a rifle. And…they decided to market the gun as some sort of Christian Nationalist Statement (note Lord’s Prayer on arm) pic.twitter.com/19IzNdXgKD — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) June 16, 2022

Christian nationalist? What now?

Holy crap … pun intended.

Moreover, the gun is being marketed as a way to resist tyrannical government. Not so subtle language about buying this gun to use in some sort of holy civil war is right on their website. Note that like Trump, they slip in “peaceful” as if an attorney advised it at last minute. pic.twitter.com/2cbdPgFXwA — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) June 16, 2022

It’s always cute to see gun-grabbers pretend we have the Second Amendment for hunting.

The Boulder shooter used one of these type guns made by Ruger. They are easy to hide and just as powerful as any other AR15. BATF is working to revise regulations now. There is massive industry resistance. And now radical companies like CMMG suggest civil war — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) June 16, 2022

Boulder shooter’s name was Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa … just sayin’.

Assuming marketing works and assuming these people are serious about using these guns to make some sort of armed patriotic “statement” …. I hope no one is surprised when the next horrific event hits the news. — Ryan Busse (@ryandbusse) June 16, 2022

He desperately wants it to happen so he can say, ‘SEE, I TOLD YOU SO!!!’

Pathetic.

Seriously.

Meep.

Thanks for the information. Now I'm going to see if it's a good price or not…. https://t.co/Fe9iIMVc9l pic.twitter.com/ia9dr98Hm3 — dtxd316 (@d_t_1_7) June 16, 2022

Thanks to 🤡 Ryan, CMMG just realized a 70% jump in Q2 Sales. I certainly just got in the market for one! Pew Pew! 👍 https://t.co/tXi1Es5e5h — Christo Halo (@DoberFanPinschr) June 16, 2022

sweet. I hate when they don't post the link https://t.co/26SQL4eM3C https://t.co/qZncvZkWvM — Constultanon (@constultanon) June 16, 2022

Hello thanks for the advertisement, do you know where I can purchase this incredible looking CMMG AR15? https://t.co/qKYUFkmaUl — Scizyr (@Scizyr) June 16, 2022

No one can sell a gun like a gun-grabber.

Way to go, champ!

***

Related:

Latest polling numbers look worse and WORSE for Democrats (even when it comes to their VERY favorite talking point, LOL!)

Atheist’s thread about his university targeting him for tweets that ‘sound like Trump’ a scary reminder of what REAL fascism looks like

‘Lying to your FACE’: ‘Twitter Law School’ thread on Red Flag Laws and how they will ABSOLUTELY be abused an INFURIATING must-read