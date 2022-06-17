For years (decades?), right-wingers on Twitter have known there is a nasty bias at Twitter when it comes to tweets, verification, audience exposure, etc. And of course, for those same decades, the bigs at Twitter have pretended the right-wingers were NUTS and haters and all sorts of ugly stuff for claiming they were being censored and targeted.

Then Elon Musk came along and it became pretty damn crystal clear that the bias IS real, it IS deliberate, and it’s only getting worse.

Just look at these leaked internal messages from Twitter employees during Elon Musk’s all hand’s call:

BREAKING: Leaked Internal Slack Messages Show Twitter Employees Reaction to @ElonMusk's #TwitterAllHands Call pic.twitter.com/VMZ1Uoxu4E — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2022

Wow, right?

“A hearty 🖕to the board for selling the company to someone who cannot get through a single coherent sentence about this platform and who thinks a QAnon candidate is a “moderate candidate”” – Ryan Tanner, Software Engineer says about @MayraFlores2022 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2022

Yes, Elon Musk did see this.

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2022

Isn’t it though?

The employees of Twitter are EXACTLY who we all thought they were. Fragile, intolerant, entitled and diluted censors who think it’s their job to tell people what they are allowed to say and think. Time to share some Memes of Mass Destruction. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 17, 2022

What he said.

In other words, a bunch of a-holes.

We knew their employees were bad … but woof.

So they’re all against free speech😑 — christina buttons (@buttonslives) June 16, 2022

Pretty much.

Elon needs to clean house ASAP. Personnel is policy. This degree of emotional hemophilia is fatal to a company that intends to prioritize and safeguard the free exchange of ideas on the internet. — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) June 17, 2022

These people need serious help. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) June 17, 2022

These are the folks who run this platform. Sad bunch, sad platform. — JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) June 17, 2022

Natasha gets it.

"Is it legal to ask about someones political views in a company" bwahahahaha, these people are so predictable — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 16, 2022

Yes, yes they are.

Thomas needs a girlfriend pronto. pic.twitter.com/xvIjgZWKOA — 🇺🇸 Darrin 🇺🇸 (@dazdix) June 16, 2022

Or a hobby.

Something.

Heh.

