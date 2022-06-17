It’s almost as if people don’t understand what the Fifth Amendment is really for …

Calling for the suspension of attorneys who plead the 5th?

Tell us you’re an a-hole without actually telling us you’re an a-hole, Richard Signorelli.

Jeffrey Clark and John Eastman, both currently members of the bar, repeatedly pleaded the 5th Amendment. They both should be suspended for this reason alone. — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) June 17, 2022

Suspended for understanding their Constitutional rights.

The dumb just get dumber.

Your argument is that they should be disbarred for exercising a constitutional right? Would make more sense for you to be disbarred for this tweet. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 17, 2022

Seriously.

A so-called attorney who doesn’t know how the Fifth works? Yikes. Or even worse, he DOES understand it but believes people he doesn’t care for don’t deserve the same rights as everyone else.

Either way, Dick move.

Ahem.

Dick is very defensive … just sayin’:

Lots of MAGA morons replying to this tweet. If I see you, I will make sure to say goodbye. BTW, I stand by this tweet 100%. — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) June 17, 2022

Suspension is far different from disbarment. Suspension allows for a bar investigation to determine the actual penalty. I would like to thank all of the MAGA morons out there for misreading my tweet which again, I stand by 100%. — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) June 17, 2022

HA HA HA HA

My go to response is to block MAGA. Enjoy your alternate reality. See ya. — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) June 17, 2022

HE’S NOT OWNED, HE’S NOT!

He’s just blocking everyone and anyone calling him out for being a toad.

MAGA is the dumbest cult of all time. — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) June 10, 2022

What a baby.

Oh, and his take on the Fifth sucks too.

***

