It’s almost as if people don’t understand what the Fifth Amendment is really for …

Calling for the suspension of attorneys who plead the 5th?

Tell us you’re an a-hole without actually telling us you’re an a-hole, Richard Signorelli.

Suspended for understanding their Constitutional rights.

The dumb just get dumber.

Seriously.

A so-called attorney who doesn’t know how the Fifth works? Yikes. Or even worse, he DOES understand it but believes people he doesn’t care for don’t deserve the same rights as everyone else.

Either way, Dick move.

Ahem.

Dick is very defensive … just sayin’:

HA HA HA HA

HE’S NOT OWNED, HE’S NOT!

He’s just blocking everyone and anyone calling him out for being a toad.

What a baby.

Oh, and his take on the Fifth sucks too.

***

