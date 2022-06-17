This all started with Josh Hammer calling out an article from the Miami Herald about a South Florida synagogue suing over Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban.
Dismiss this garbage immediately and sanction the plaintiffs’ lawyers for filing a frivolous lawsuit. https://t.co/ZvZXzKzx2o
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 14, 2022
And for whatever reason, executive producer of ‘Big Bang Theory’ Bill Prady thought this was a good opportunity to call Josh anti-Semitic and ‘educate’ him on the Jewish faith.
Yeah, he’s not a bright guy …
Hey, Siri, how can I be antisemitic but claim I'm just commenting on the strength of a legal case?
Read more about Judaism and abortion here:https://t.co/MrtP2DVFuk https://t.co/HOtk2EVTIV
— Bill Prady 🇺🇦 (@billprady) June 16, 2022
Bill also blocks easily.
Just sayin’.
Josh slammed him in a BIG (BANG) way:
Not only am I Jewish (and a lawyer and former federal appellate law clerk, while we’re at it), but I got the notification for your tweet while I happened to be in the middle of…reviewing today’s Daf Yomi.
So try again, moron. And educate yourself, too: https://t.co/W0iQuYvT3p https://t.co/5sL7qTZ4zT
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 16, 2022
Try again, moron. And educate yourself, too.
What he said.
✍️uh✍️oh✍️ pic.twitter.com/Zoo42yqUFP
— The List (@ListComesForAll) June 17, 2022
— venting to the ether (@cougarbound) June 17, 2022
Read about Judaism in the Atlantic? I think not.
— I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) June 17, 2022
— Dr. Manhattan (@ManhattanD0ct0r) June 16, 2022
We made a similar face.
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/YrPr7ULELZ
— Dr. Manhattan (@ManhattanD0ct0r) June 16, 2022
TOLD YOU GUYS, he’s block-happy.
Truth hurts.
***
Related:
‘How they work in REALITY’ –> Tweeps ‘redo’ Governor Tom Wolf’s cute, harmless little cartoon about Red Flag Laws to make it more REALISTIC
Yup, they’re as AWFUL as we thought (maybe worse): Leaked internal Slack messages show Twitter employees hating on Elon Musk during all-hands call (watch)
COWARD! Loser blue-check goes on a BLOCKING spree after conservatives DRAAAG him for braindead tweet on Eastman and Clark pleading the 5th
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.