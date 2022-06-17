This all started with Josh Hammer calling out an article from the Miami Herald about a South Florida synagogue suing over Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban.

Dismiss this garbage immediately and sanction the plaintiffs’ lawyers for filing a frivolous lawsuit. https://t.co/ZvZXzKzx2o — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 14, 2022

And for whatever reason, executive producer of ‘Big Bang Theory’ Bill Prady thought this was a good opportunity to call Josh anti-Semitic and ‘educate’ him on the Jewish faith.

Yeah, he’s not a bright guy …

Hey, Siri, how can I be antisemitic but claim I'm just commenting on the strength of a legal case? Read more about Judaism and abortion here:https://t.co/MrtP2DVFuk https://t.co/HOtk2EVTIV — Bill Prady 🇺🇦 (@billprady) June 16, 2022

Bill also blocks easily.

Just sayin’.

Josh slammed him in a BIG (BANG) way:

Not only am I Jewish (and a lawyer and former federal appellate law clerk, while we’re at it), but I got the notification for your tweet while I happened to be in the middle of…reviewing today’s Daf Yomi. So try again, moron. And educate yourself, too: https://t.co/W0iQuYvT3p https://t.co/5sL7qTZ4zT — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 16, 2022

Try again, moron. And educate yourself, too.

What he said.

Read about Judaism in the Atlantic? I think not. — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) June 17, 2022

We made a similar face.

TOLD YOU GUYS, he’s block-happy.

Truth hurts.

***

Related:

‘How they work in REALITY’ –> Tweeps ‘redo’ Governor Tom Wolf’s cute, harmless little cartoon about Red Flag Laws to make it more REALISTIC

Yup, they’re as AWFUL as we thought (maybe worse): Leaked internal Slack messages show Twitter employees hating on Elon Musk during all-hands call (watch)

COWARD! Loser blue-check goes on a BLOCKING spree after conservatives DRAAAG him for braindead tweet on Eastman and Clark pleading the 5th

Tags: