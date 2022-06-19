Feel free to adjust your tinfoil a little bit folks, we just did.

It all started with this tweet from Jack Posobiec who noticed ABC News deleted a tweet about Democrats keeping the House and taking as many as four seats in the Senate.

But you know, the midterms are still months out sooo … WTF?

Then they DELETED the tweet and that made it even more suspicious.

So we went to the link included in the deleted tweet and it’s a story about Biden being optimistic about the midterms colliding with reality. Now, the article itself looks weird … as if it’s not really finished but we can see it which is odd.

The first paragraph says literally what the tweet does:

Democrats are going to hold onto the House after November’s midterm elections. They will pick up as many as four seats in the Senate, expanding their majority and overcoming internal dissent that has helped stifle their agenda.

The link takes you to the 2020 election results page:

The article continues …

As the challenges confronting President Joe Biden intensify, his predictions of a rosy political future for the Democratic Party are growing bolder. The assessments, delivered in speeches, fundraisers and conversations with friends and allies, seem at odds with a country that he acknowledged this week was “really, really down,” burdened by a pandemic, surging gas prices and spiking inflation. Biden’s hopeful outlook tracks with a sense of optimism that has coursed through his nearly five-decade career and was at the center of his 2020 presidential campaign, which he said was built around restoring the “soul of America.” In a lengthy Oval Office interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Biden said part of his job as president is to “be confident.”

Again, we’re not sure if this story is supposed to be live and if it is? What a mess. We went to the site and while we can’t find it on the homepage (even though the story was new just yesterday morning) it does show up via search.

Either way, this looks shady AF.

Guess @ABC has let the cat out of the bag (deleted tweet). pic.twitter.com/fNWB8Ak9Ij — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) June 18, 2022

Oopsie we guess?

