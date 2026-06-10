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Ms. Rachel Leads Protest Sing-Along Outside Delaney Hall

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 10, 2026
Ms. Rachel

Things are getting serious outside Delaney Hall, the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, that's been under siege from rioters since Memorial Day. Rachel Anne Accurso, better known as Ms. Rachel, is on the ground in Newark and leading children's sing-alongs about singing down the walls everywhere until everyone's free. In case you're not familiar with Ms. Rachel, she has a YouTube channel called "Ms. Rachel — Toddler Learning Videos" that boasts more than 20 million subscribers. 

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Accurso told NBC News back in March that she was conducting video calls with nine-year-olds in ICE detention and fighting to close an ICE facility in Texas that's detaining children. "I am political," she told NBC News. "It’s political to believe that children are worthy of love and care, and that every child is equal, and that our care shouldn’t stop at what we look like, our family, at our religion, at a border."

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So a tiny group of women singing children's songs is going to close Delaney Hall and free all of the detainees? She's just there building her brand.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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