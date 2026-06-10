Ms. Rachel Leads Protest Sing-Along Outside Delaney Hall

Things are getting serious outside Delaney Hall, the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, that's been under siege from rioters since Memorial Day. Rachel Anne Accurso, better known as Ms. Rachel, is on the ground in Newark and leading children's sing-alongs about singing down the walls everywhere until everyone's free. In case you're not familiar with Ms. Rachel, she has a YouTube channel called "Ms. Rachel — Toddler Learning Videos" that boasts more than 20 million subscribers.

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Accurso told NBC News back in March that she was conducting video calls with nine-year-olds in ICE detention and fighting to close an ICE facility in Texas that's detaining children. "I am political," she told NBC News. "It’s political to believe that children are worthy of love and care, and that every child is equal, and that our care shouldn’t stop at what we look like, our family, at our religion, at a border."

Ms Rachel is outside Delaney Hall DHS center in NJ singing about knocking down walls and freeing criminal illegal aliens.



Parents, keep your kids away! pic.twitter.com/MswGteLXM7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2026

None of my kids have ever watched Ms Rachel.



It seems like every single person involved in educating children in America is Left-wing or RADICALLY Left-wing.



I don't really see that changing.



Homeschool is the only option left, I think. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 10, 2026

What kind of parent takes a child to a place where violence may take place. — BetsyRoss (@BetsyRoss33) June 10, 2026

I’m vindicated in my hatred for Ms Rachel with each passing day lol. — Heather Nicole ن (@BasicRightGirl) June 10, 2026

Which ones does she want out first the sex predators or the drug traffickers? — Bonnie (@BonBee812) June 10, 2026

Liberal parents actually play this nut job on their children’s devices for them. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) June 10, 2026

How twisted and sick this lady is. She is a wolf in sheep’s clothing to the extreme! — Joseph Loeffler (@RealJoeLoeffler) June 10, 2026

They will be free when they get deported, keep singing. — Jeff Rice (@MIGSMX1) June 10, 2026

Please don't let your children be fooled by this person. — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) June 10, 2026

So a tiny group of women singing children's songs is going to close Delaney Hall and free all of the detainees? She's just there building her brand.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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