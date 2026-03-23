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Ms. Rachel Fighting to Close ICE Facility That Detains Children

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 23, 2026
Ms. Rachel

This editor is glad that his kids aged out of online children's entertainment like Ms. Rachel. They were around for the first seasons of Pokémon and SpongeBob SquarePants, which we had taped on VHS. This editor is thankful for Ms. Rachel for only one thing, and that is for blessing us with the animated GIF of her and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wiping away their tears.

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Ms. Rachel has moved on from fretting over the starving children in Gaza and has moved on to children in ICE detention facilities. Despite what so many headlines and X posts say, illegal alien children are not arrested … their parents are arrested, and ICE tries to place the children with a trusted relative. Sometimes, the kid's mother won't open the door to ICE agents, and his father chooses to keep his son with him.

Variety is reporting that Ms. Rachel is conducting video calls with nine-year-olds in ICE detention and fighting to close an ICE facility in Texas that's detaining children.

The post continues:

… that every child is equal, and that our care shouldn’t stop at what we look like, our family, at our religion, at a border," she told NBC News.

Ms. Rachel recently had a video call with nine-year-old Deiver Henao Jimenez, who is detained at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas. The boy told her he "wants to leave and go to the spelling bee."

"It was unbelievably surreal to see this sweet little face and feel like I was on a call with somebody who’s in jail. It broke me, and it was something I never thought I’d encounter in life," she told the news outlet. "We’re trying to get a child out of a jail to do a spelling bee. I just never thought those words would go together."

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Maybe the kid's parents should self-deport, and he could compete in the spelling bee in his home country.

There it is!

A Jewish baby, a literal baby, kidnapped by Hamas and held for more than 16 months before being returned in a casket.

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Ms. Rachel is an abomination.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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