Ms. Rachel Fighting to Close ICE Facility That Detains Children

This editor is glad that his kids aged out of online children's entertainment like Ms. Rachel. They were around for the first seasons of Pokémon and SpongeBob SquarePants, which we had taped on VHS. This editor is thankful for Ms. Rachel for only one thing, and that is for blessing us with the animated GIF of her and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wiping away their tears.

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Ms. Rachel has moved on from fretting over the starving children in Gaza and has moved on to children in ICE detention facilities. Despite what so many headlines and X posts say, illegal alien children are not arrested … their parents are arrested, and ICE tries to place the children with a trusted relative. Sometimes, the kid's mother won't open the door to ICE agents, and his father chooses to keep his son with him.

Variety is reporting that Ms. Rachel is conducting video calls with nine-year-olds in ICE detention and fighting to close an ICE facility in Texas that's detaining children.

Ms. Rachel is fighting to close an ICE facility in Texas that's detaining children. She wants to "make sure that kids and their parents are back in their communities where they belong."



"I am political. It’s political to believe that children are worthy of love and care, and… pic.twitter.com/SqR5K0k0gH — Variety (@Variety) March 23, 2026

The post continues:

… that every child is equal, and that our care shouldn’t stop at what we look like, our family, at our religion, at a border," she told NBC News. Ms. Rachel recently had a video call with nine-year-old Deiver Henao Jimenez, who is detained at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas. The boy told her he "wants to leave and go to the spelling bee." "It was unbelievably surreal to see this sweet little face and feel like I was on a call with somebody who’s in jail. It broke me, and it was something I never thought I’d encounter in life," she told the news outlet. "We’re trying to get a child out of a jail to do a spelling bee. I just never thought those words would go together."

Maybe the kid's parents should self-deport, and he could compete in the spelling bee in his home country.

I must have missed when she stood up for children being illegally trafficked over the border.. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 23, 2026

Has Ms. Rachel ever commented or stood up for the thousands of trafficked kids that are brought across the boarder and saved by ICE? — Kilroy (@kilroyactual_) March 23, 2026

There it is!

I want to "make sure that kids and their illegal alien parents are back in their communities where they belong, in their homelands, not the USA.” 👋 pic.twitter.com/tXCwKUu5y1 — Marcus Mendoza (@MendozaVictor50) March 23, 2026

Hundred bucks says she never had a problem with “kids in cages” under the Obama administration, Mr. Deporter-in-Chief, himself.



Spare us your false outrage. — The Backmarker (@Thebackmarker21) March 23, 2026

Does she say the same regarding Jewish children? With all her Free Palestine crap? — LV (@Senteney) March 23, 2026

A Jewish baby, a literal baby, kidnapped by Hamas and held for more than 16 months before being returned in a casket.

Weird how she’s not “political” when it’s Obama or Biden running the detention facility with kids in it. — Open Mike 🎙️🇺🇸🌯 (@mikeisFTTB) March 23, 2026

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Ms. Rachel is sad so I guess you can’t have a country, America. Nice try! — Jord (@TheArtOfJord) March 23, 2026

We want them back in their communities too. Mexico, Honduras, Haiti etc. Glad we are all on the same page — CynDeeLooHoo (@CynDeeLooHoo) March 23, 2026

Anything to not hold the parents that broke the law accountable — bloofus (@acdcfan67) March 23, 2026

Only in today’s world can a toddler show host make political waves — Dog i Meme (@Free2EZtrizzy) March 23, 2026

"We're here for the Spelling Bee." pic.twitter.com/hpV6ymnKwi — Matthew Perry 🇺🇲 (@GovernmentNavy) March 23, 2026

Ms. Rachel is an abomination.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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