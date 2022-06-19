They really think we’re too stupid to see the economy crumbling.

Well, considering who voted for them … we suppose they’re not entirely wrong.

Janet Yellen said this with a straight face, y’all:

Yeah.

But she thinks we’re all too stupid to know that and the people who ARE too stupid to know that will go about their business talking about how everything sucks because we’re doing TOO well.

And they will BELIEVE IT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Same flavor even.

The Biden admin cares more about checking certain boxes than they do putting people in place who can actually do the job.

We’re seeing the ‘fruits’ of that daily.

***

