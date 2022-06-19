They really think we’re too stupid to see the economy crumbling.

Well, considering who voted for them … we suppose they’re not entirely wrong.

Janet Yellen said this with a straight face, y’all:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: The economy has "been growing at a very rapid rate" The economy shrank last quarter. pic.twitter.com/I2DrUD9KAg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2022

Yeah.

But she thinks we’re all too stupid to know that and the people who ARE too stupid to know that will go about their business talking about how everything sucks because we’re doing TOO well.

And they will BELIEVE IT.

Pay no attention to that befuddled man behind the curtain, and pay no attention to us trying to hide him. — Jim G (@AxialEquatorial) June 19, 2022

Sure, a rapidly NEGATIVE rate. — Stacy Lynch (@vandate_maxine) June 19, 2022

Why should our treasury secretary be tuned in to the nation’s economy? She’s a busy woman. — Jeff Trent (@JLTrent86) June 19, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She seems to have confused the word “economy” with “inflation”. — Hendley 🇺🇸 (@GScrounger) June 19, 2022

They all drink the Kool Aid from the same pitcher — KarMan (@Demandia) June 19, 2022

Same flavor even.

She didn’t hack it in her previous job. I knew she was a bad choice here. Oh, and inflation was going to be transitory is another of her failures. If she can’t see the basic facts in the data, she can’t execute effectively — MikJee (@SMikjee) June 19, 2022

The Biden admin cares more about checking certain boxes than they do putting people in place who can actually do the job.

We’re seeing the ‘fruits’ of that daily.

***

